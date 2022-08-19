How to Watch ‘Surfside Girls’ Series Premiere For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

Are the back-to-school blues bumming you and your kids out? Apple TV+ might just have the solution for you. It’s the new family-friendly mystery series “Surfside Girls,” based on the popular graphic novels by Kim Dwinell. The series follows two friends who are thrust into the middle of a thrilling mystery. Pirates, ghosts, and other dangers await, but betting against these two friends is probably not the smartest idea. You can catch the series premiere on Friday, Aug. 19 with a 7-Day Free Trial of Apple TV+.

How to Watch The ‘Surfside Girls’ Series Premiere

About ‘Surfside Girls’

When best friends Jade and Sam go to the beach to catch a few waves, they think it’s going to be a day like any other. However, when they find themselves face-to-face with a ghost, they realize that the summer is going to have a lot more adventures than they bargained for.

Soon, the two friends are hot on the trail of a mysterious pirate ship, purported to hold fantastic treasures as well as dark secrets. The friends have very different ways of looking at the adventure: Jade wants to explore the science behind the great mystery, while Sam wants to plunge ahead, regardless of the possible dangers. However, their reason and creativity always bring the girls back together in search of the truth, so they can protect their sleepy little town of Surfside.

“Surfside Girls” stars Miya Cech (“Rim of the World”) and YaYa Gosselin (“We Can be Heroes”). The show is based on the highly popular kid’s graphic novel series of the same name by IDW Publishing.

Can You Stream The ‘Surfside Girls’ Season Premiere For Free?

Yes, but only if you’re not already an Apple TV+ customer! New subscribers to Apple TV+ get a seven day free trial, and after that trial the service is $4.99/month. Additionally, if you buy an Apple TV device, Apple offers a three month free trial of Apple TV+!

What Devices Can You Use to Stream The ‘Surfside Girls’ Season Premiere on Apple TV+?

Apple TV+ is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku, iPhone/iPad, Mac, Windows, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV

