How to Watch ‘Survivor’ Season 42 Premiere for Free on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and Mobile

One of the OG reality TV shows, “Survivor” is back for a brand new season. The show’s 42nd season premiere will air on CBS on Wednesday, March 9 at 8 p.m. ET. It can also be watched live and on-demand on Paramount Plus and the CBS app. Watch “Survivor” live on CBS with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

How to Watch ‘Survivor’ Season 42 Premiere

About ‘Survivor’

Season 42 of “Survivor” will introduce a new group of contestants as they push themselves past their mental and physical limits, in the pursuit of the million-dollar prize. The season will begin with a two-hour premiere and will take place over 26 days versus its typical 39 due to COVID-19 restrictions. This cycle will also not have a theme or a subtitle, but will simply be called “Survivor 42.”

The show will take place on an island in Fiji and will keep many of the game-changing twists that it introduced during season 41; including the new format of breaking the survivors up into three tribes of six.

Tribes for Survivor S42

Ika Tribe (Blue Team)

Drea Wheeler, a 35-year-old fitness consultant from Montreal, Quebec

Rocksroy Bailey, a 44-year-old stay-at-home dad from Las Vegas, NV

Romeo Escobar, a 37-year-old pageant coach from Norwalk, CA

Swati Goel, a 19-year-old Ivy League student from Palo Alto, CA

Tori Meehan, a 25-year-old therapist from Rogers, AR

Zach Wurtenberger, a 22-year-old student from St. Louis, MO

Taku Tribe (Orange Team)

Jackson Fox, a 48-year-old healthcare worker from Houston, TX

Jonathan Young, a 29-year-old beach service co. owner from Gulf Shores, AL

Lindsay Dolashewich, a 31-year-old dietitian from Asbury Park, NJ

Marya Sherron, a 47-year-old stay-at-home mom from Noblesville, IA

Maryanne Oketch, a 24-year-old seminary student from Ajax, Ontario

Omar Zaheer, a 31-year-old exotic animal veterinarian from Whitby, Ontario

Vati Tribe (Green Tribe)

Chanelle Howell, a 29-year-old executive recruiter from New York, NY

Daniel Strunk, a 30-year-old law clerk from New Haven, CT

Hai Giang, a 29-year-old data scientist from New Orleans, LA

Jenny Kim, a 43-year-old creative director from Brooklyn, NY

Lydia Meredith, a 22-year-old waitress from Santa Monica, CA

Mike Turner, a 58-year-old retired firefighter from Hoboken, NJ

