How to Watch ‘Suspicion’ Season 1 Premiere on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, iOS, and Mobile

The new spine chiller “Suspicion” is coming to Apple TV+ and stars Academy Award-nominated actress Uma Thurman. The eight-episode, heart-pounding drama will premiere with the first two episodes, followed by one new episode weekly, every Friday. It will make its worldwide debut on Friday, February 4. You can stream with a subscription to Apple TV+.

How to Watch ‘Suspicion’ Season 1 Premiere

About ‘Suspicion’

The new Apple TV+ original features a prominent American businesswoman (Thurman) who undergoes any mother’s worst nightmare— her son being kidnapped. The four British citizens that were at the same New York hotel that night are suspected of being involved. As they find themselves in a cat and mouse race, evading the National Crime Agency and the FBI to prove their innocence, it becomes clear there is not a lot of people they can trust.

In addition to Thurman, the ensemble cast for “Suspicion” includes Kunal Nayyar, Noah Emmerich, Georgina Campbell, Elyes Gabel, Elizabeth Henstridge, Tom Rhys-Harries, and Angel Coulby.

BAFTA Award nominee Rob Williams serves as showrunner and executive producer. Alongside Williams, executive producers include Emmy Award nominee Chris Long who also directs, Howard Burch, Avi Nir, and Anna Winger. “Suspicion” is based on the award-winning Israeli series “False Flag,” and is produced out of the UK by Keshet Productions and by Darin McLeod.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream the ‘Suspicion’ Season 1 Premiere?

Apple TV+ is available to stream on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku, iPhone/iPad, Mac, Windows, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.