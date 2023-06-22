How to Watch ‘Swagger’ Season 2 Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

Kevin Durant may not have won an NBA title this season, but he’s still about to net a huge score. “Swagger,” which Durant serves as an executive producer on, is returning for its second season premiere on Apple TV+ on Thursday, June 22. The show is inspired by Durant’s experiences playing youth basketball, where players walk a fine line between arrogance and confidence, and families and coaches straddle opportunism and corruption. You can watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of Apple TV+ .

About ‘Swagger’ Season 2 Premiere

In Season 2, we meet the man-children Jace, Phil, Nick, Musa, Drew and Royale as they are entering their senior year of high school. All but Phil will be attending Cedar Cove Prep; a predominantly White institution where wealthy board members control the entire operation from the hiring of faculty to the enrollment of students. It is a school of power and influence. For all of their academic success, their basketball program has not been competitive until Emory Lawson, the athletic director, managed to acquire the Swagger players.

Almost overnight, Cedar Cove’s basketball program becomes elite, attracting the attention of Alonzo Powers from Gladiator Sneakers. Games are attended by top college scouts from the nation and are live-streamed for thousands of fans. With winning comes scrutiny and the players find themselves under a microscope as they vie for a national high school championship.

