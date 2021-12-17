How to Watch ‘Swan Song’ Premiere on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku, and Mobile

Written and directed by Academy Award-winning filmmaker Benjamin Cleary, “Swan Song” raises the question of how far will someone go to make a happier life for their loved ones. The amazing performance by Mahershala Ali has earned him a 2022 Golden Globe nomination.

How to Watch ‘Swan Song’ Premiere

About ‘Swan Song’

Set in the not-too-distant future, “Swan Song” is told through the eyes of Cameron (Mahershala Ali), a husband, father, and graphic designer who lives with his wife Poppy (Naomie Harris), who is pregnant with their second child, and their young son. When Cameron is diagnosed with a terminal illness, his doctor (Glenn Close) presents him with a solution to shield his family from grief. Poppy is just getting over a family tragedy, and he fears that this news will break her.

Dr. Scott, head of a new biotech firm, specializes in creating carbon copies of people who can replace a patient and their life with all the same memories built into the avatar. The original human has to sacrifice his or her last days and live on a remote island that the corporation owns.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream Apple TV+?

Apple TV+ is available to stream on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku, iPhone/iPad, Mac, Windows, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.