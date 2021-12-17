How to Watch ‘Swan Song’ Premiere on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku, and Mobile
Written and directed by Academy Award-winning filmmaker Benjamin Cleary, “Swan Song” raises the question of how far will someone go to make a happier life for their loved ones. The amazing performance by Mahershala Ali has earned him a 2022 Golden Globe nomination.
How to Watch ‘Swan Song’ Premiere
- When: Friday, December 17
- Where: Apple TV+
- Stream: Watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of Apple TV+
About ‘Swan Song’
Set in the not-too-distant future, “Swan Song” is told through the eyes of Cameron (Mahershala Ali), a husband, father, and graphic designer who lives with his wife Poppy (Naomie Harris), who is pregnant with their second child, and their young son. When Cameron is diagnosed with a terminal illness, his doctor (Glenn Close) presents him with a solution to shield his family from grief. Poppy is just getting over a family tragedy, and he fears that this news will break her.
Dr. Scott, head of a new biotech firm, specializes in creating carbon copies of people who can replace a patient and their life with all the same memories built into the avatar. The original human has to sacrifice his or her last days and live on a remote island that the corporation owns.
What Devices Can You Use to Stream Apple TV+?
Apple TV+ is available to stream on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku, iPhone/iPad, Mac, Windows, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.
Apple TV+
Apple TV+ is a subscription video streaming service for $4.99 a month that includes high-quality originals shows and movies. While the quantity of content is limited for now, the service plans to add additional content every single month.
They have titles coming from Oprah, Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Jason Momoa, J.J. Abrams, M. Night Shyamalan, Jennifer Garner, and Octavia Spencer.
If you purchase an iPhone, iPad, Mac, or Apple TV, you can get a free year of Apple TV+.