How to Watch Chicago Bears vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Game Live Online on September 17, 2023: TV & Streaming

Baker Mayfield and the feisty Tampa Bay Buccaneers head to the Windy City to take on Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears. Both teams want to make the playoffs but, in a challenging NFC, it seems like this game will matter quite a bit at the end of the year. Can Fields guide his team to a much-needed win? Or will Mayfield will his team to 2-0? You can watch Buccaneers vs. Bears this Sunday, Sept. 17 at 1 p.m. ET on Fox, which you can stream with a live TV streaming service.

How to Watch Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Chicago Bears

When: Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET TV: Fox

Fox Location: Soldier Field | 1410 Special Olympics Dr, Chicago, IL 60605

Soldier Field | 1410 Special Olympics Dr, Chicago, IL 60605 Stream: Watch with 50% off subscription to Sling TV.

Watch Buccaneers vs. Bears Get 50% Off sling.com/college-football Sling is just $20 for your first month and is the cheapest option to watch live college football games

About the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Chicago Bears Week 2 NFL 2023 Game

Tom who? New Bucs QB Baker Mayfield engineered a late-game drive that put Tampa up three late, and the defense held on to stifle the Vikings on their home field. Mayfield was 21/34 for 173 yards and 2 touchdowns, one of which went to WR Mike Evans, who looks like he’s still going to dominate the league for another season.

For the Bears, Week 1 was a game to forget, as the Packers strolled into town and whooped on them 38-20. This season started with such high expectations for Bears fans, especially now that Aaron Rodgers is gone, but it turned out that this was a tale of the same old Packers — and the same old Bears.

Tampa Bay enters at -142 moneyline favorites in this game, while the Bears net you +120 odds. The over/under is 40.5.

How to Stream the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Chicago Bears 2023 NFL Week 2 Matchup

Fans can sign up to stream FOX with a live TV streaming service. Of the six live TV streaming services available, five of them offer FOX in most locations.

Can you stream Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Chicago Bears on Sling TV?

That depends. Sling TV offers Fox in 18 major markets across the country. So, if you live near one of the cities listed below, you will be able to tune in with a subscription to Sling Blue.

Atlanta

Austin

Chicago

Dallas/Fort Worth

Detroit

Gainesville

Houston

Los Angeles

Milwaukee Minneapolis/St. Paul

New York

Orlando/Daytona/Melbourne

Philadelphia

Phoenix

San Francisco/Oakland/San Jose

Seattle

Tampa/St. Petersburg

Washington, DC

For a limited time, you can get 50% off your first month of any plan that the live TV streaming service offers. Without the deal, the Sling Blue package (which includes ABC, Fox, NBC, and other major sports carriers) costs $40 per month, but you can subscribe for just $20 for the first month. Likewise, the Orange plan runs $40 but includes ESPN, TBS, and TNT, but you can get it for 50% off for one month.

But, wait, there’s more! If you can’t live without all of the channels from both of Sling’s plans, you can get Orange and Blue for just $27.50 for the first month, half off the normal $55. If you go with the combo plan, you will get all of the channels mentioned above as well as ABC, ESPN, NBC, and NFL Network.

The only problem with Sling’s channel lineup is that it does not carry CBS in any market. However, you can sign up for a subscription to Paramount+ for either $5.99 or $11.99 monthly. Both options include NFL on CBS games, but the more expensive Paramount+ with Showtime tier comes with a complete live stream of your local CBS affiliate as well.

Save $20 Now $5.99+ / month paramountplus.com For a Limited Time, Get 1 Month of Paramount+ With Code: LIONESS

Can you stream Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Chicago Bears on DIRECTV STREAM?

Grab your favorite gameday treat for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Chicago Bears game on Fox with a five-day free trial of DIRECTV STREAM and then $10 off your first three months of the streamer's Choice Plan. You will also be able to stream ABC, ESPN, Fox, NBC, NFL Network, and NFL RedZone.

Note that certain FOX affiliates may be blacked out on DIRECTV Stream due to an ongoing rights conflict between them and Nexstar.

5-Day Free Trial $74.99+ / month directv.com/stream Save $30 Over Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Chicago Bears on Fubo?

You can tune in to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Chicago Bears game on Fox with a one-day free trial of Fubo. You will also be able to stream all of the linear channels that stream NFL games; ABC, ESPN, NBC, and NFL Network.

Can you stream Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Chicago Bears on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Chicago Bears game on Fox with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV, which includes The Disney Bundle at no extra charge. You can also add NFL RedZone for just $10, with its new Sports Add-On. You will also be able to stream ABC, ESPN, NBC, and NFL Network which carry NFL games.

Sign Up $69.99 / month hulu.com Get $20 OFF your first three months of Hulu + Live TV plus the Disney Bundle Free

Can you stream Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Chicago Bears on YouTube TV?

Don your Sunday best and cheer while you watch the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Chicago Bears game on Fox with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ABC, ESPN, NBC, and NFL Network, which carry all of the NFL games available on linear channels. You can even bundle NFL Sunday Ticket or NFL RedZone and save.

Can You Stream Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Chicago Bears on NFL Sunday Ticket Online?

If they are not airing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Chicago Bears game in your local market, you may be able to stream the game with NFL Sunday Ticket.

Students can get NFL Sunday Ticket Online for $109 or bundle it with NFL RedZone for $119.

Sign Up $349+ / month tv.youtube.com Save $50 off any Sunday Ticket package if you sign up before Sept. 19.

Can You Stream Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Chicago Bears on NFL+?

If the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Chicago Bears game is airing in your local market, you can watch or listen to the game live on your mobile device or tablet with a seven-day free trial of NFL+ ($6.99 per month). You won’t be able to AirPlay or Cast it to your TV.

If you upgrade to NFL+ Premium ($11.99 per month), you can watch the game on-demand ad-free on connected TV devices, immediately after it ends.

All Live TV Streaming Services