How to Watch ‘Taste the Nation’ Season 2 Premiere For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

Padma Lakshmi returns for the second season of Hulu’s award-winning original series, Taste the Nation. This four-part holiday special features unique traditions from immigrant cities and cultures. All four episodes drop on Hulu on Thursday, so you can watch them all at once if you’d like to. You can watch the holiday special with a 30-Day Free Trial of Hulu.

About Taste the Nation

In the holiday-themed special episodes, Lakshmi takes viewers on a journey, exploring the different traditions that people have during this time of year. Thanksgiving, Hanukkah, New Year’s Day, Christmas, Seollal, and Nochebuena are all featured throughout the new episodes. Audiences will have an opportunity to experience a Korean New Year, a Cuban Christmas, and so much more.

The special holiday episodes include:

“Happy Challah Days”

“Truth and the Turkey Tale”

“Mojo-ho Christmas”

“K-town Countdown”

In the trailer for Season 2 of Taste the Nation, Lakshmi says, “Holiday traditions can literally be passed from plate to plate. Come with me on a journey to explore the holidays like never before. It’s a time filled with warmth and light and sweet moments. And don’t forget about the food: the bond that ties us all together.”

