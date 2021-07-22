How to Watch ‘Ted Lasso’ Season 2 Premiere Online For Free Without Cable

American football-turned British Soccer Coach Ted Lasso is back for a second season of leading AFC Richmond to victory. What the small-time Kansas native lacks in experience he more than makes up for with unshakeable optimism and determination. The team is about to encounter a whole new set of challenges on and off the field, so don’t miss the premiere of Ted Lasso Season Two. Watch exclusively on Apple TV+.

How to Stream ‘Ted Lasso’

When: Friday, July 23 at 12:01 am ET

Where: Apple TV+

Stream: You can watch with Apple TV+.

When Ted Lasso first landed on Apple TV+ in August 2020, it dropped in the middle of the coronavirus crisis, a contentious presidential election, and a country full of protests. The show was the hopeful breath of fresh air many people needed, and nothing gets viewers pumped as much as a feel-good sports story.

Jason Sudeikis (Coach Ted Lasso) returns as AFC Richmond’s delightfully non-toxic, folksy leader, accompanied by Nick Mohammed, Sarah Niles, Jeremy Swift, and Brendan Hunt.

Season two will begin at the aftermath of the team’s relegation following the previous season. A Sports Therapist (Sarah Niles) joins the crew to offer her services, but she may be in deeper than she signed on for! Winner of the 2021 Critics Choice Awards for Best Comedy Series, Best Actor (Jason Sudeikis) and Best Supporting Actress (Hannah Waddingham), Ted Lasso is aiming for a second goal with its second season. Don’t miss it on Friday, July 23 on Apple TV+.