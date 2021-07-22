 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
Apple TV+

How to Watch ‘Ted Lasso’ Season 2 Premiere Online For Free Without Cable

Jeremy Milliner

American football-turned British Soccer Coach Ted Lasso is back for a second season of leading AFC Richmond to victory. What the small-time Kansas native lacks in experience he more than makes up for with unshakeable optimism and determination. The team is about to encounter a whole new set of challenges on and off the field, so don’t miss the premiere of Ted Lasso Season Two. Watch exclusively on Apple TV+.

How to Stream ‘Ted Lasso’

  • When: Friday, July 23 at 12:01 am ET
  • Where: Apple TV+
  • Stream: You can watch with Apple TV+.

When Ted Lasso first landed on Apple TV+ in August 2020, it dropped in the middle of the coronavirus crisis, a contentious presidential election, and a country full of protests. The show was the hopeful breath of fresh air many people needed, and nothing gets viewers pumped as much as a feel-good sports story.

Jason Sudeikis (Coach Ted Lasso) returns as AFC Richmond’s delightfully non-toxic, folksy leader, accompanied by Nick Mohammed, Sarah Niles, Jeremy Swift, and Brendan Hunt.

Season two will begin at the aftermath of the team’s relegation following the previous season. A Sports Therapist (Sarah Niles) joins the crew to offer her services, but she may be in deeper than she signed on for! Winner of the 2021 Critics Choice Awards for Best Comedy Series, Best Actor (Jason Sudeikis) and Best Supporting Actress (Hannah Waddingham), Ted Lasso is aiming for a second goal with its second season. Don’t miss it on Friday, July 23 on Apple TV+.

'Ted Lasso' Season 2 Trailer

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit
The Streamable

The Streamable provides in-depth testing and reporting on streaming services, devices, internet, & cell phone plans. When you shop through our picks, we may earn a commission.

Connect with Us

© 2021 FOMOPOP, Inc. 2 Harrison Street, San Francisco, CA 94105 – Privacy Policy

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.