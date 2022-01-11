How to Watch ‘Teen Mom: Girls’ Night In’ Premiere for Free on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and Mobile

If you’ve ever wondered what the Teen Mom’s really think of the other members of the franchise, tune in to “Teen Mom: Girls' Night In” as the woman from “Teen Mom OG” comment on episodes of “Teen Mom 2,” spilling their personal opinions on the biggest moments from the show. The MTV spinoff special will air Tuesday, January 11 at 9 PM ET. Also be sure to watch the other special premiere of “Teen Mom: Family Reunion.” You can watch for free with a 7-Day Free Trial of Philo.

How to Watch ‘Teen Mom: Girls’ Night In’ Premiere

When: Tuesday, January 11 at 9 PM ET

TV: MTV

About ‘Teen Mom: Girls’ Night In’

Which cast was your favorite from the “Team Mom” franchise? Either way, the viewing party will give you a wave of nostalgia and maybe some cringes as you remember all the craziest tantrums, parenting fails, and relationship drama that has unfolded over the years. Similar to the format of “90 Day Fiancé: Pillow Talk,” the “Team Mom OG” cast members Amber, Catelynn, Cheyenne, and Maci, along with surprise appearances will comment on “Teen Mom 2” episodes, holding nothing back. There will be ten hour-long episodes and the series premiere will have the ladies reacting to Jade’s post-surgery struggles after getting a Brazilian Butt Lift.

