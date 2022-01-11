 Skip to Content
How to Watch ‘Teen Mom: Girls’ Night In’ Premiere for Free on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and Mobile

Lauren Forristal

If you’ve ever wondered what the Teen Mom’s really think of the other members of the franchise, tune in to “Teen Mom: Girls' Night In” as the woman from “Teen Mom OG” comment on episodes of “Teen Mom 2,” spilling their personal opinions on the biggest moments from the show. The MTV spinoff special will air Tuesday, January 11 at 9 PM ET. Also be sure to watch the other special premiere of “Teen Mom: Family Reunion.” You can watch for free with a 7-Day Free Trial of Philo.

How to Watch ‘Teen Mom: Girls’ Night In’ Premiere

About ‘Teen Mom: Girls’ Night In’

Which cast was your favorite from the “Team Mom” franchise? Either way, the viewing party will give you a wave of nostalgia and maybe some cringes as you remember all the craziest tantrums, parenting fails, and relationship drama that has unfolded over the years. Similar to the format of “90 Day Fiancé: Pillow Talk,” the “Team Mom OG” cast members Amber, Catelynn, Cheyenne, and Maci, along with surprise appearances will comment on “Teen Mom 2” episodes, holding nothing back. There will be ten hour-long episodes and the series premiere will have the ladies reacting to Jade’s post-surgery struggles after getting a Brazilian Butt Lift.

How to Stream ‘Teen Mom: Girls’ Night In’ Premiere for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Three of these providers allow you to watch “Teen Mom: Girls’ Night In” premiere on MTV using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are Philo, fuboTV, Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Philo

Price: $25
Includes: MTV + 17 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: MTV + 26 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35

Add-on: $6 Comedy Extra
Includes: MTV

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: MTV + 33 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: MTV + 31 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: MTV + 31 Top Cable Channels

