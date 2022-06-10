How to Watch ‘Ten Percent’ Season 1 Finale on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, iOS, and Mobile

The team at the fictional London talent agency Nightingale Hart has had a bumpy ride since the sudden loss of founder Richard Nightingale (Jim Broadbent). From dealing with an American takeover, to fussing over their star clients, the agents have weathered many a storm across seven episodes. Now it’s almost time for the first season of “Ten Percent” to wrap up, with the finale available Friday, June 10 on AMC+ and Sundance Now, which you can watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of AMC+.

How to Watch ‘Ten Percent’

About ‘Ten Percent’

“Ten Percent” follows the trials and tribulations of Jonathan Nightingale (Jack Davenport, “Pirates of the Caribbean” franchise), and fellow agents such as Dan (Prasanna Puwanarajah, “Patrick Melrose”), and Rebecca (Lydia Leonard, “Last Christmas”) as they try to keep Nightingale Hart afloat. The show also features several Hollywood cameos from the likes of Helena Bonham Carter (“The Crown”), David Oyelowo (“Selma”), and others.

Based on French hit “Call My Agent,” the show was adapted by John Morton (“Twenty Twelve”). The first season of the English adaptation will wrap up its run on Friday, June 10 and you can watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of AMC+. At the time of writing, it’s unclear whether there will be a second season.

How to Stream ‘Ten Percent’ on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android and iOS

You can catch the finale of “Ten Percent” using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can do this via AMC+.