How to Watch ‘Tenet’ For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

If you were a fan of his dark, heroic vibe in The Dark Knight Trilogy, the bombastic mind-bending of his “Inception” (2010), and the grit of his more recent war epic, “Dunkirk” (2017), you weren’t alone in being disheartened when the release of Christopher Nolan’s “Tenet” was pushed back last year. Originally meant to hit theaters back in July of 2020, the big-budget studio film was pushed to open September 3, 2020. But there’s good news for those still under quarantine: Tenet will be available for home streaming starting May 1 on subscription to HBO Max!

How to Watch Tenet

When: Saturday, May 1

Where: In select theaters

Stream: Watch with HBO Max

“Tenet” stars John David Washington as a special agent in a plot to halt an impending World War III, accompanied by a star-studded cast that includes Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Kenneth Branagh, and Michael Caine. Grossing $363 million at the global box office (despite its release in the midst of the coronavirus), the movie rests cozily in Nolan’s wheelhouse of thrilling action, stunning visuals, and a tight-knit narrative to make your head spin. Needless to say, if you’re a fan of Inception or action movies in general, “Tenet” is right up your alley. HBO Max was excited to herald its inclusion in their growing array of blockbuster movies.

Good news for anyone experiencing time linearly: Tenet is streaming May 1 on HBO via HBO Max! ⌛️ pic.twitter.com/dGbxGLOwyu — HBO Max (@hbomax) March 20, 2021

Despite the service’s proud announcement, Nolan himself did not share their enthusiasm. “In 2021, they’ve got some of the top filmmakers in the world, they’ve got some of the biggest stars in the world who worked for years in some cases on these projects very close to their hearts,” said the director, frustrated that a movie with such scope could be reduced to home television. “[They] are meant to be big-screen experiences. They’re meant to be out there for the widest possible audiences.”

While a living room can’t always capture the magnitude of a blockbuster phenomenon like Nolan’s “Dunkirk” or James Cameron’s “Avatar” (2009), putting the service on HBO Max will only widen the movie’s audience to those who feel theaters are unsafe and would otherwise miss the film entirely. If you agree with Nolan, “Tenet” is still playing in theaters that are currently open, where it can be seen in all its 70mm glory. Or you can cozy up and watch on subscription to HBO Max from the comfort of your favorite couch. It’s up to you!

But for those that thought they were going to be able to watch directly from HBO Max with a free trial, unfortunately, you’re out of luck. The free trial was discontinued in December, but you can still get one if sign-up through a third-party like Hulu or Amazon Prime Video Channels.

We’ll walk you through the various ways to get a free trial of HBO Max.

3. Sign-up For HBO Max Directly

While it’s not a free trial, you could always sign-up for HBO Max for a month and stream “Tenet” for just $14.99.

