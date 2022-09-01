How to Watch Ball State vs. Tennessee Live Online on September 1, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Thursday, September 1, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the Tennessee Volunteers face the Ball State Cardinals from Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, TN. The game is airing exclusively on SEC Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Tennessee Volunteers vs. Ball State Cardinals

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $20 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

The Tennessee vs. Ball State game will be streaming on SEC Network, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream SEC Network on fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Tennessee vs. Ball State on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Tennessee vs. Ball State game on SEC Network with $20 OFF Your First 2 Months, after a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, and ESPNU.

5-Day Free Trial $69.99+ / month directv.com/stream Get $20 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

Can you stream Tennessee vs. Ball State on fuboTV?

You can watch the Tennessee vs. Ball State game on SEC Network with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and Pac-12 Network.

Can you stream Tennessee vs. Ball State on Sling TV?

You can watch the Tennessee vs. Ball State game on SEC Network with Sling TV, with their Sling Orange + Sports Extra Add-on. For a limited time, you can get Get 50% OFF your first month of Sling Orange. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, and Pac-12 Network.

Get 50% OFF $35+ / month sling.com Limited Time: Get 50% OFF Your First Month of Sling TV (JUST $17.50)

Can you stream Tennessee vs. Ball State on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Tennessee vs. Ball State game on SEC Network with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, and ESPNU.

Sign Up $69.99 / month hulu.com Get The Disney Bundle (Disney+ & ESPN+) Included At No Extra Charge ($18 value)

Can you stream Tennessee vs. Ball State on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Tennessee vs. Ball State game on SEC Network with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, and ESPNU.

Can you stream Tennessee vs. Ball State on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer SEC Network so you won’t be able to stream the Tennessee vs. Ball State game.

30-Day Free Trial $4.99+ / month paramountplus.com For a Limited Time, Get 1-Month of Paramount+ With Code: REALITY.

Can you stream Tennessee vs. Ball State on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer SEC Network games. so you won’t be able to stream the Tennessee vs. Ball State game.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Ball State vs. Tennessee Game Preview: Tennessee Vols open season hosting Ball State under lights

By The Associated Press

Ball State (0-0) at Tennessee (0-0), 7 p.m. ET (SEC Network)

Line: Tennessee by 34 ½, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Series record: First meeting.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

With a trip to No. 17 Pittsburgh up next, Tennessee has an opportunity to get coach Josh Heupel’s second season on Rocky Top headed in the right direction. The stress level is much different than a year ago when the Volunteers opened with a Thursday night win over Bowling Green. These Vols are just outside the AP Top 25, which could change with a big win in their opener. Ball State will be opening with a new quarterback in John Paddock. He played in just two games last season.

KEY MATCH

Ball State’s defense has to try and handle Tennessee’s up-tempo attack. While going 7-6 last season, the Vols averaged 475 offensive yards. The Vols will be trying to work out personnel issues at left tackle (Gerald Mincey or Jeremiah Crawford), running back behind Jabari Small and Jaylen Wright and a steady rotation in the defensive secondary. Ball State sophomore RB Carson Steele, who rushed for 891 yards and six touchdowns last season, will be the focus of the Tennessee defense.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Tennessee: WR Bru McCoy. The transfer from Southern California was just ruled eligible by the NCAA and will line up opposite Cedric Tillman. He hasn’t played since six games for the Trojans in the pandemic-truncated 2020 season.

Ball State: Senior CB Ameche Uzodinma II. He had 37 tackles and three pass breakups last season. If the Vols choose to give McCoy and Tillman a workout, Uzodinma is likely to be in the thick of things.

FACTS & FIGURES

Both teams ended last season with bowl losses. Tennessee lost 48-45 in overtime to Purdue in the Music City Bowl. Ball State lost 51-20 to Georgia State in the Camellia Bowl. … Hendon Hooker came off the bench to earn the starting quarterback job for Tennessee. Now he goes into his second year as the starter poised to improve on 2,945 yards, 31 TDs and only three interceptions. … The Cardinals’ returning offensive line has accounted for 56 starts, led by LG Damon Kaylor … In 10 games against current Southeastern Conference teams, Ball State has yet to have a victory. … Tennessee will be unveiling some changes to Neyland Stadium in this game, including new videoboards in each end zone and a new deck area in the north end similar to a sports bar.