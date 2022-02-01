How to Watch ‘Terry Bradshaw: Going Deep’ on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Mobile, and More

Football’s man of mystery, Terry Bradshaw, is the subject of an in-depth documentary special from HBO. “Terry Bradshaw: Going Deep” examines the life of the four-time Super Bowl Champion and Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback. Presented in Bradshaw’s own words, “Terry Bradshaw: Going Deep” is a first-person account of one of the most popular and versatile sports personalities of modern times. The special debuts this Tuesday, February 1, at 9 PM ET on HBO and can be streamed with a subscription to HBO Max.

How to Watch “Terry Bradshaw: Going Deep”

When: Tuesday, February 1 at 9 PM ET

TV: HBO

Stream: Watch with a subscription to HBO Max

Background

Born in Shreveport, Louisiana, Bradshaw was drafted first overall in 1970 out of Louisiana Tech. In his decorated 14-season NFL career, he led the Steelers to four Super Bowl championships, earning two Super Bowl MVP awards along the way. In his first year of eligibility, Bradshaw was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1989. Following his retirement in 1984, Bradshaw embarked on a full-time career as a broadcaster and entertainer. As a longtime studio analyst for Fox Sports, he’s won three Sports Emmy awards over the course of three decades. He’s also appeared in numerous films and television shows and released several country music albums.

