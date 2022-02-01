 Skip to Content
Terry Bradshaw: Going Deep

How to Watch ‘Terry Bradshaw: Going Deep’ on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Mobile, and More

Jeff Kotuby

Football’s man of mystery, Terry Bradshaw, is the subject of an in-depth documentary special from HBO. “Terry Bradshaw: Going Deep” examines the life of the four-time Super Bowl Champion and Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback. Presented in Bradshaw’s own words, “Terry Bradshaw: Going Deep” is a first-person account of one of the most popular and versatile sports personalities of modern times. The special debuts this Tuesday, February 1, at 9 PM ET on HBO and can be streamed with a subscription to HBO Max.

How to Watch “Terry Bradshaw: Going Deep”

Background

Born in Shreveport, Louisiana, Bradshaw was drafted first overall in 1970 out of Louisiana Tech. In his decorated 14-season NFL career, he led the Steelers to four Super Bowl championships, earning two Super Bowl MVP awards along the way. In his first year of eligibility, Bradshaw was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1989. Following his retirement in 1984, Bradshaw embarked on a full-time career as a broadcaster and entertainer. As a longtime studio analyst for Fox Sports, he’s won three Sports Emmy awards over the course of three decades. He’s also appeared in numerous films and television shows and released several country music albums.

Does HBO Max Have a Free Trial?

No, HBO Max doesn’t offer a free trial. However, if you sign-up for their annual plan, you can get HBO Max for just $12.50 a month (pre-paid annually), which is 16% savings.

You can get a 7-Day Free Trial of HBO Max via Hulu. You will need to sign-up on Hulu website and then authenticate by selecting Hulu as your TV Provider.

New Hulu Subscribers

  • Click here to activate the offer
  • Click “Sign-Up Now”
  • Create Your Account
  • Click “Manage Add-Ons”
  • Add Your 7-Day Free Trial of HBO Max
  • Once you’re subscribed, use your Hulu credentials to log in to the HBO Max App on your streaming device

Existing Hulu Subscribers

If you are an existing Hulu subscriber:

  • Click your Profile
  • Click “Account”
  • Click “Manage Add-Ons”
  • Add HBO Max Free Trial
DTV STREAM fuboTV Hulu Philo Sling TV YouTube
Sign UpFree TrialSign UpFree TrialFree TrialSign Up
$69.99$64.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
HBO$149.99-^
$15		---^
$15

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $149.99
Includes: HBO + 35 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99

Add-on: $15 HBO
Includes: HBO

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99

Add-on: $15 HBO Max
Includes: HBO

Terry Bradshaw: Going Deep | Official Trailer

