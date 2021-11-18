How to Watch ‘Texas 6’ Season 2 for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS and Android

“Texas 6,” the Paramount+ docuseries that tells the story of the Greyhounds, a 6-man high school team from tiny Strawn, Texas, returns for Season 2 this Thursday, November 18. The show is available only on Paramount+, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial.

How to Watch ‘Texas 6’ Season 2

About ‘Texas 6’

Last season, the boys came up just short, losing in the semifinals of the 6-Man Football State Championships. Can the Greyhounds figure it out and win the whole thing this year? Or will Season 2 end the same way as Season 1 for the boys?

“Texas 6” takes place in Strawn, Texas and follows the Greyhounds, a high school six-man football team under the direction of Coach Dewaine Lee, as they attempt a three-peat for the 6-Man Football State Championship. While football remains the spine of Strawn, “Texas 6” ultimately depicts the spirit of a small town and a team that shows up for one another on and off the field.

All 8 episodes will be released simultaneously, meaning you can binge-watch the whole thing in one sitting.

7-Day Trial paramountplus.com Paramount Plus Paramount+ is a subscription video streaming service that includes on-demand access to 12,000+ TV show episodes including originals Star Trek: Discovery, Nickelodeon’s SpongeBob SquarePants, and MTV’s Laguna Beach. Meet captivating characters, catch up on your favorite sport, explore new worlds in the growing collection of Paramount+. … Previously under the name ‘CBS All Access,’ Subscribers can choose between their Essentials Plan (which includes ads) for $4.99/month, or go commercial-free with their Premium Plan for $9.99/month. With their Premium Plan, in addition to not having ads, you will also get access to your local CBS affiliate to stream your local news, prime-time line-up, and late-night. You will also be able to download offline and watch select shows in 4K. With the lower cost “Essential” plan, you will still be able to watch live NFL games, Champions League, and national news – but you will no longer get your local CBS affiliate like the old ad-supported plan. With their new app, enjoy advanced recommendations, curated homepages, and new content categories while still being able to stream major live sports like NFL, College Football, College Basketball. Sports fans will also appreciate the service’s inclusion of NFL on CBS, PGA Tour, along with every match of UEFA Champions League and Serie A. 7-Day Trial $4.99+ / month paramountplus.com