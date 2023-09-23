How to Watch Auburn vs. Texas A&M 2023 Football Game Live Without Cable
On Saturday, Sept. 23, two teams looking to assert themselves as legitimate contenders in the SEC West will square off in an early season matchup that could quickly derail either team’s championship aspirations. The Texas A&M Aggies will host the divisional foe Auburn Tigers at Kyle Field at 12 noon ET. War Eagle comes into the contest undefeated will A&M lost a prime-time matchup with the Miami Hurricanes in Week 2. Check out all of the SEC action on ESPN, which you can stream with a live TV streaming service.
How to Watch Texas A&M Aggies vs. Auburn Tigers
- When: Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023 at 12:00 noon ET
- Location: Kyle Field | 161 Wellborn Rd, College Station, TX 77840
- TV: ESPN
- Stream: Watch with a 50% off subscription to Sling TV.
What Streaming Services Can You Use to Stream the Auburn vs. Texas A&M Game
The Texas A&M vs. Auburn game will be streaming on ESPN, which is available with a 50% off subscription to Sling TV. You can also stream ESPN on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, Fubo, and YouTube TV.
|DTV STREAM
|Fubo
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|Get 50% Off
|Sign Up
|$74.99
|$84.99
|$69.99
|$25
|$40
|$40
|$72.99
|ESPN
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|-
|•
Can you stream Texas A&M vs. Auburn on Sling TV?
You can watch the Texas A&M vs. Auburn game on ESPN with a subscription to Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get 50% off your first month of any plan that the live TV streaming service offers. Without the deal, the Sling Blue package (which includes ABC, Fox, NBC, and other major sports carriers) costs $40 per month, but you can subscribe for just $20 for the first month. Likewise, the Orange plan runs $40 but includes ESPN, TBS, and TNT, but you can get it for 50% off for one month.
But, wait, there’s more! If you can’t live without all of the channels from both of Sling’s plans, you can get Orange and Blue for just $27.50 for the first month, half off the normal $55. If you go with the combo plan, you will get all of the channels mentioned above as well as ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, ESPN, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.
Can you stream Texas A&M vs. Auburn on DIRECTV STREAM?
You can watch the Texas A&M vs. Auburn game on ESPN with a five-day free trial of DIRECTV STREAM and then $10 off your first three months of the streamer's Choice Plan. You will also be able to stream Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPN, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, and SEC Network.
Can you stream Texas A&M vs. Auburn on Fubo?
You can watch the Texas A&M vs. Auburn game on ESPN with a at least a one-day free trial of Fubo. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.
Can you stream Texas A&M vs. Auburn on Hulu Live TV?
You can watch the Texas A&M vs. Auburn game on ESPN with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV, which includes The Disney Bundle at no extra charge. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.
Can you stream Texas A&M vs. Auburn on YouTube TV?
You can watch the Texas A&M vs. Auburn game on ESPN with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.
Can you stream Texas A&M vs. Auburn on ESPN+?
Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer a simulcast of college football games that air on ESPN so you won’t be able to stream the Texas A&M vs. Auburn game on the streaming service.