How to Watch Texas A&M vs. Ole Miss on Fox Sports 1 for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, iOS, & Android
On Saturday, December 12, 2020 at 8:00 PM EST, the #5 Texas A&M Aggies face the Ole Miss Rebels from Kyle Field in College Station, TX. The game is airing exclusively on Fox Sports 1, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Texas A&M Aggies vs. Ole Miss Rebels
- When: Saturday, December 12, 2020 at 8:00 PM EST
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV
You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, YouTube TV, and AT&T TV NOW. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.
