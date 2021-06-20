How to Watch Minnesota Twins vs. Texas Rangers Stream Live Without Cable on June 20, 2021: TV Channels/Live TV

On Sunday, June 20, 2021 at 2:35 PM EDT, the Texas Rangers face the Minnesota Twins. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports North, Fox Sports North, Bally Sports Southwest, and Fox Sports Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Texas Rangers vs. Minnesota Twins

In Dallas, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest (previously Fox Sports Southwest), while in Minneapolis the game is streaming on Bally Sports North, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports North. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southwest or Bally Sports North, this is your only option to stream Texas Rangers and Minnesota Twins games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Kenta Maeda (2-2, 5.01 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 46 strikeouts) Rangers: Dane Dunning (2-5, 4.57 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 66 strikeouts)

LINE: Rangers +102, Twins -119; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Texas enters the game as losers of their last five games.

The Rangers are 15-18 on their home turf. Texas hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .297 this season, led by Joey Gallo with a mark of .371.

The Twins have gone 15-20 away from home. Minnesota has hit 101 home runs this season, third in the league. Nelson Cruz leads them with 15, averaging one every 14.1 at-bats.

The Twins won the last meeting 3-2. Caleb Thielbar earned his second victory and Cruz went 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBI for Minnesota. John King took his fifth loss for Texas.

