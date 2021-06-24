MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Oakland Athletics Live Online Without Cable on June 24, 2021: TV/Live Stream

On Thursday, June 24, 2021 at 2:05 PM EDT, the Texas Rangers face the Oakland Athletics. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports California, Bally Sports Southwest, and Fox Sports Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Texas Rangers vs. Oakland Athletics

In Dallas, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest (previously Fox Sports Southwest), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southwest, this is your only option to stream Texas Rangers games all year long.

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports California, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV to watch Oakland Athletics games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Chris Bassitt (7-2, 3.40 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 98 strikeouts) Rangers: Kolby Allard (2-2, 2.93 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 43 strikeouts)

LINE: Rangers +135, Athletics -156; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics travel to take on the Texas Rangers on Thursday.

The Rangers are 10-17 against teams from the AL West. Texas hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .299 this season, led by Joey Gallo with a mark of .381.

The Athletics are 14-15 against the rest of their division. Oakland’s team on-base percentage of .319 is fourth in the American League. Mark Canha leads the lineup with an OBP of .378.

The Rangers won the last meeting 5-3. Brett Martin earned his second victory and Adolis Garcia went 2-for-4 with two home runs and two RBI for Texas. Yusmeiro Petit registered his first loss for Oakland.