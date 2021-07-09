How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Texas Rangers Live Online Without Cable on July 9, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming

On Friday, July 9, 2021 at 8:05 PM EDT, the Texas Rangers face the Oakland Athletics. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports California, Bally Sports Southwest, and Fox Sports Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Texas Rangers vs. Oakland Athletics

In Dallas, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest (previously Fox Sports Southwest), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southwest, this is your only option to stream Texas Rangers games all year long.

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports California, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV to watch Oakland Athletics games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Cole Irvin (6-7, 3.56 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 73 strikeouts) Rangers: Jordan Lyles (4-5, 4.98 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 73 strikeouts)

LINE: Rangers +120, Athletics -139; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Texas and Oakland will face off on Friday.

The Rangers are 21-23 in home games in 2020. Texas is slugging .387 as a unit. Adolis Garcia leads the club with a .530 slugging percentage, including 33 extra-base hits and 21 home runs.

The Athletics are 23-17 on the road. Oakland is slugging .402 as a unit. Matt Olson leads the team with a slugging percentage of .557.

The Rangers won the last meeting 8-3. John King earned his sixth victory and Nate Lowe went 2-for-4 with two home runs and three RBI for Texas. Sean Manaea took his fifth loss for Oakland.