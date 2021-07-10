 Skip to Content
How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Oakland Athletics Live Online Without Cable on July 10, 2021: Live Stream

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, July 10, 2021 at 4:05 PM EDT, the Texas Rangers face the Oakland Athletics. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports California, Bally Sports Southwest, Fox Sports Southwest, and Fox Sports 1, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Texas Rangers vs. Oakland Athletics

In Dallas, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest (previously Fox Sports Southwest), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southwest, this is your only option to stream Texas Rangers games all year long.

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports California, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV to watch Oakland Athletics games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: James Kaprielian (4-3, 2.84 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 62 strikeouts) Rangers: Mike Foltynewicz (2-8, 5.17 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 67 strikeouts)

LINE: Rangers +127, Athletics -146; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Texas and Oakland will face off on Saturday.

The Rangers are 22-23 on their home turf. The Texas offense has compiled a .234 batting average as a team this season, Adolis Garcia leads the team with a mark of .274.

The Athletics are 23-18 on the road. Oakland has slugged .400 this season. Matt Olson leads the team with a .556 slugging percentage, including 41 extra-base hits and 21 home runs.

The Rangers won the last meeting 3-2. Jordan Lyles notched his fifth victory and Garcia went 1-for-3 with two RBI for Texas. Cole Irvin registered his eighth loss for Oakland.

