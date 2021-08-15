MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Texas Rangers Live Online Without Cable on August 15, 2021: Streaming

On Sunday, August 15, 2021 at 2:35 PM EDT, the Texas Rangers face the Oakland Athletics. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports California, Bally Sports Southwest, and Fox Sports Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Texas Rangers vs. Oakland Athletics

In Dallas, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest (previously Fox Sports Southwest), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southwest, this is your only option to stream Texas Rangers games all year long.

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports California, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. You can also stream it on fuboTV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV to watch Oakland Athletics games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Sean Manaea (8-7, 3.43 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 143 strikeouts) Rangers: Kolby Allard (2-10, 4.93 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 77 strikeouts)

LINE: Rangers +180, Athletics -216; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics travel to face the Texas Rangers on Sunday.

The Rangers are 27-31 on their home turf. Texas is hitting a collective batting average of .222 this season, led by Isiah Kiner-Falefa with an average of .260.

The Athletics are 34-24 in road games. Oakland is slugging .410 as a unit. Matt Olson leads the team with a slugging percentage of .578.

The Athletics won the last meeting 8-3. Andrew Chafin earned his first victory and Matt Chapman went 2-for-4 with two home runs and two RBI for Oakland. Jordan Lyles took his 10th loss for Texas.