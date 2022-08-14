MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Seattle Mariners Live Online on August 14, 2022: Viewing Options

On Sunday, August 14, 2022 at 2:35 PM EDT, the Texas Rangers face the Seattle Mariners. The game is airing exclusively on Root Sports Northwest, Bally Sports Southwest, and Fox Sports Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Texas Rangers vs. Seattle Mariners

Can you stream Texas Rangers vs. Seattle Mariners on MLB.TV?

All Live TV Streaming Options

Seattle Mariners vs. Texas Rangers Game Preview: Rangers and Mariners play with series tied 1-1

Seattle Mariners (62-53, second in the AL West) vs. Texas Rangers (50-63, third in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Sunday, 2:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Logan Gilbert (10-5, 3.47 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 122 strikeouts); Rangers: Martin Perez (9-3, 2.85 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 118 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners -121, Rangers +102; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers and Seattle Mariners play on Sunday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

Texas is 50-63 overall and 24-32 in home games. The Rangers have hit 138 total home runs to rank ninth in MLB play.

Seattle has a 31-27 record on the road and a 62-53 record overall. The Mariners have the 10th-ranked team slugging percentage in the AL at .383.

Sunday’s game is the 16th time these teams square off this season. The Mariners have a 12-3 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nate Lowe is fourth on the Rangers with a .284 batting average, and has 18 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs, 30 walks and 48 RBI. Adolis Garcia is 14-for-39 with a home run and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

Ty France has a .294 batting average to rank fourth on the Mariners, and has 19 doubles and 14 home runs. Mitch Haniger is 11-for-26 with a home run and two RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 4-6, .251 batting average, 4.15 ERA, outscored by four runs

Mariners: 6-4, .217 batting average, 3.45 ERA, outscored by one run

INJURIES: Rangers: Spencer Howard: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Dennis Santana: 15-Day IL (ankle), Kole Calhoun: 10-Day IL (heel), Jon Gray: 15-Day IL (side), Joe Barlow: 15-Day IL (blister), Mitch Garver: 60-Day IL (forearm), Eli White: 60-Day IL (wrist)

Mariners: Ryan Borucki: 15-Day IL (forearm), Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow), Julio Rodriguez: 10-Day IL (wrist), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Evan White: 60-Day IL (hernia), Casey Sadler: 60-Day IL (shoulder)