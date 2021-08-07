How to Watch the 2020 & 2021 Pro Football Hall of Fame Induction Ceremonies Live For Free Without Cable
The Classes of 2020 and 2021 will both be inducted in a very special edition of the Pro Football Hall of Fame enshrinement ceremonies. The pandemic forced the 2020 class to wait a year before finally receiving their gold jackets. Luckily for them — all of us — the wait is finally over. You’ll be able to see the 2020 inductees on Saturday, August 7 from 6:30-10:30 ET. The 2021 ceremony is Sunday, August 8 from 7-10:30 ET. You can watch both on ESPN.
- When: Starts Saturday, August 7 at 6:30 PM ET; continues Sunday, August 8 at 7 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Stream: You can watch on fuboTV
Here’s a full list of inductees:
2020 Pro Football Hall of Fame Inductees
Players
- Steve Atwater
- Isaac Bruce
- Steve Hutchinson
- Edgerrin James
- Troy Polamalu
Coaches
- Bill Cowher
- Jimmy Johnson
Contributors
- Steve Sabol
- Paul Tagliabue
- George Young
2021 Pro Football Hall of Fame Inductees
Players
- Alan Faneca
- Tom Flores
- Calvin Johnson
- John Lynch
- Peyton Manning
- Bill Nunn
- Drew Pearson
- Charles Woodson
There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the 2020 & 2021 Pro Football Hall of Fame Ceremonies using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.
