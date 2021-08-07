 Skip to Content
How to Watch the 2020 & 2021 Pro Football Hall of Fame Induction Ceremonies Live For Free Without Cable

Jeff Kotuby

The Classes of 2020 and 2021 will both be inducted in a very special edition of the Pro Football Hall of Fame enshrinement ceremonies. The pandemic forced the 2020 class to wait a year before finally receiving their gold jackets. Luckily for them — all of us — the wait is finally over. You’ll be able to see the 2020 inductees on Saturday, August 7 from 6:30-10:30 ET. The 2021 ceremony is Sunday, August 8 from 7-10:30 ET. You can watch both on ESPN.

How to Watch the 2020 & 2021 Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremonies for Free without Cable

  • When: Starts Saturday, August 7 at 6:30 PM ET; continues Sunday, August 8 at 7 PM ET
  • TV: ESPN
  • Stream: You can watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV

Here’s a full list of inductees:

2020 Pro Football Hall of Fame Inductees

Players

  • Steve Atwater
  • Isaac Bruce
  • Steve Hutchinson
  • Edgerrin James
  • Troy Polamalu

Coaches

  • Bill Cowher
  • Jimmy Johnson

Contributors

  • Steve Sabol
  • Paul Tagliabue
  • George Young

2021 Pro Football Hall of Fame Inductees

Players

  • Alan Faneca
  • Tom Flores
  • Calvin Johnson
  • John Lynch
  • Peyton Manning
  • Bill Nunn
  • Drew Pearson
  • Charles Woodson

How to Stream the 2020 & 2021 Pro Football Hall of Fame Ceremonies for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the 2020 & 2021 Pro Football Hall of Fame Ceremonies using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
ESPN--

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPN + 26 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPN + 31 Top Cable Channels

AT&T TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN + 33 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: ESPN + 15 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPN + 30 Top Cable Channels

Hall of Famer Forever: Enshrinement Special

