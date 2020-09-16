How to Watch the 2020 ACM Awards Live Online Without Cable

After a whopping six-month delay, the 55th Annual Academy of Country Music (ACM) Awards are finally set to take place tonight.

How to Watch the 2020 Academy of Country Music Awards

When: Wednesday, Sept. 16 at 8 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of CBS All Access

The show was originally scheduled for April, however, with the COVID-19 pandemic at large, it had to be postponed. Country music fans need not worry, however, as tonight’s show promises to be as entertaining as ever. The 2020 ACMs will air tonight on CBS, beginning at 8 p.m. ET.

For the first time in the award show’s history, the ACMs will be taking place from Nashville this year. The show will be broadcast from some of the genre’s staple locations—the Grand Ole Opry House, the Ryman Auditorium, and the Bluebird Cafe.

Hosted by Keith Urban, the evening will be brimming with stars, as expected. Maren Morris, Thomas Rhett, and producer-musician Dann Huff lead the pack with five nominations each. Blake Shelton, Dan + Shay, Old Dominion, and Luke Combs are also some of the multiple nominees tonight.

One of the biggest appearances tonight comes courtesy of Taylor Swift, who comes back the ACMs for the first time in seven years. The singer will perform “Betty” off her latest studio album.

Other performers include Keith Urban with Pink, Thomas Rhett featuring Jon Pardi, Trisha Yearwood, Kelsea Ballerini, Miranda Lambert, Mickey Guyton, Tim McGraw, and Blake Shelton featuring Gwen Stefani.

How to Stream the 2020 Academy of Country Music Awards Live on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Check the chart below to see where you can watch the 2020 ACM Awards live on CBS using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast and Web.

