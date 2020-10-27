How to Watch the 2020 BET Hip Hop Awards Live Online For Free Without Cable

The BET Hip Hop Awards are back for another installation tonight. As always, the awards show is sure to have some of the biggest stars in their genre, ready to collect accolades for their bars and entertain fans at home. You can stream all the action for free with a 7-Day Free Trial of Philo.

The show air tonight on BET beginning at 9 p.m. ET. It will also be broadcast on other ViacomCBS networks such as BET Her, VH1 and MTV2.

This year’s show promises to keep you on the edge of your seat as some of the artists who have made waves this year are also the top nominated. DaBaby comes into the show at the top of the leader’s board, with 21 BET Hip Hop Awards nominations. Roddy Rich follows closely behind with 11 noms and Meg thee Stallion holds it down for the ladies with eight nods, the same as Drake.

Comedians Karlous Miller, DC Young Fly, and Chico Bean—also known as 85 South—will be hosting the show. Performances include 2 Chainz is performing, as well as Big Sean, Burna Boy and Chris Martin, City Girls, Gucci Mane, Jhené Aiko, Quavo, Lil Baby, Mulatto, Tobe Nwigwe and Ty Dolla $ign.

T.I, Master P and Monica will also make special appearances as guests. The night is also expected to get a bit emotional as a tribute to Pop Smoke will also take place. The rapper was gunned down back in February at the tender age of 20 earlier this year.

