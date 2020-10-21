How to Watch the 2020 CMT Music Awards Live Online Without Cable

The CMT Music Awards are coming merely one month after the ACMs took place and they are looking to put on a show stopping event of their own. Hosted by Kane Brown, Ashley McBryde and “Modern Family” actress Sarah Hyland, the CMT Music Awards will air live on CMT, MTV, MTV2, Logo, Paramount Network, Pop, and TV Land beginning at 8 p.m. ET.

How to Watch the CMT Music Awards

When: Wednesday, Oct. 21 at 8 p.m. ET

TV: CMT, MTV, MTV2, Logo, Paramount Network, Pop, and TV Land

Though the pandemic will make things run differently, the CMT Music Awards is not holding back on the star power. Big names such as Taylor Swift, Luke Combs, Brandi Carlile, Demi Lovato, Diplo, Idina Menzel, Jessica Chastain, Katy Perry, Kelly Clarkson, Rob Thomas, Tanya Tucker are all slated to make an appearances.

“I am beyond excited, and maybe a little nervous, to host an awards show for the very first time,” McBryde told CMT. “Luckily, it’s not all about me — it’s about celebrating badass music videos and the brilliant men and women that help us create them. I’ve loved watching and being part of this event in the past and I think the fans are really going to enjoy what we have planned for them. It’s going to be a blast!”

In addition to all the performances, tonight will also be a big night for Jennifer Nettles, who will be awarded with the first ever CMT Equal Play Award. The award honors her “ongoing advocacy for women and for all diverse voices in the music industry, as she works to have more female voices heard on country music radio stations, to reach a point where men and women are represented equally,” CMT reports.

This year’s award show will feature a slew of pre-taped performances from locations primarily in and around Nashville, including Bicentennial Park downtown and Ruskin Cave in Dickson, Tennessee.

How to Stream the CMT Music Awards for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Four of these providers allow you to watch the CMT Music Awards live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast and Web.

