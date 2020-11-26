How to Watch the 2020 National Dog Show For Free Online

Nothing is as big a mood shifter as a dog. And a dedicated dog show on a day of relaxation should quell any anxieties and sadness brought on by the fact that we may not be spending Thanksgiving with our families. Cue the 2020 National Dog Show, which, despite the pandemic, is still happening. The annual event will air on NBC beginning at 12 p.m. ET.

How to Watch the 2020 National Dog Show

When: Thursday, Nov. 26 at 12 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV

Coming into the competition this year, the American Kennel Club recognizes 208 breeds and varieties of dogs. Though it’s not guaranteed that every single breed will be represented, the show is sure to heartwarming as 600 doggies are expected to compete. It seems as though the number is quite high, however, due to COVID-19, the 600 participants are a 70 percent decrease from the nearly 2,000 who compete in a regular year, NBC Sports reports.

The number of dogs isn’t the only thing the AKC is scaling back on. This year’s event will also take place without spectators, vendors, sponsors or media. Judging will be done following strict safety guidelines, including social distancing, wearing masks and monitoring temperatures of all participants.

John O’Hurley and David Frei will be coming as hosts. The two have co-hosted together since the National Dog Show first aired. Mary Carillo will also be back for more commentary, analysis and behind-the-scenes looks at one of the oldest dog shows in the world.

How to Stream the National Dog Show for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch National Dog Show live on NBC using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast and Web.

