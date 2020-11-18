How to Watch the 2020 NBA Draft Live Online For Free Without Cable

The 2020 NBA Draft is taking place months later than usual due to the coronavirus pandemic. Not only that, but like the NFL Draft earlier this year, the NBA Draft will also be taking place virtually, so as to not gather too many people in the same space. This year’s event will be broadcast tonight on ESPN per usual and will begin at 7 p.m. ET.

How to Stream the 2020 NBA Draft

When: Wednesday, Nov. 18 @ 7 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu With Live TV

7-Day Free Trial $54.99 / month hulu.com Get Hulu Originals for FREE ($6) with subscription

The Minnesota Timberwolves are slated to get the first overall selection. The Golden State Warriors pick second, the Charlotte Hornets third, followed by the Chicago Bulls and the Cleveland Cavaliers round out the top five.

Coming into the draft, all eyes are on Anthony Edwards from the University of Georgia, James Wiseman from the University of Memphis and and LaMelo Ball, who spent last season in the Australian-based National Basketball League, who are considered to be the top three picks. Other prospective top picks are Deni Avdija, Obi Toppin, Tyrese Haliburton, Isaac Okoro, Onyeka Okongwu and Killian Hayes, USA Today reports.

Adam Silver remains the announcer and will do so from ESPN’s studios in Bristol, Connecticut.

How to Stream the 2020 NBA Draft for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Four of these providers allow you to watch 2020 NBA Draft live on ABC using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast and Web.

All Live TV Streaming Options