How to Watch the 2020 Soul Train Awards Live Online For Free Without Cable

This year’s Soul Train Awards will ensure that you close out your Thanksgiving weekend with a bang. With Tisha Campbell and Tichina Arnold hosting the show for the third year in a row, the event is sure to be a blast. The 2020 Soul Train Awards begin with a pre-show on BET at 7:00 p.m. The main event will be simulcast on BET, BET Her, VH1 and MTV2 at 8 p.m. ET.

How to Watch 2020 Soul Train Awards

When: Sunday, Nov. 29 at 8 p.m. ET

TV: BET, BET Her, VH1 and MTV2

Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of Philo

7-Day Free Trial $20 / month philo.com Take 25% OFF Your First Month of Philo, Plus 7-Day Free Trial

Singer H.E.R. leads the nominees for this year’s awards, with eight nominations including ‘Best R&B/Soul Female Artist’ and double nods in each of the ‘The Ashford and Simpson Songwriters Award,’ ‘Best Collaboration’ and ‘Video of the Year’ categories. Chris Brown comes in second, with seven nods of his own, including ‘Album/Mixtape of the Year,’ ‘Song of the Year,’ ‘Best Dance Performance,’ ‘Best Collaboration’ and ‘Video of the Year.’

Beyoncé and Young Thug both received six nominations, including ‘Song of the Year’ and ‘Video of the Year’ while Chloe x Halle, Summer Walker and Usher all have five nods each. Lighting up the stage will be Brandy, Babyface and CeeLo Green, Ella Mai, Charlie Wilson, Moses Sumney, Monica, Smokey Robinson who are all slated to perform.

How to Stream the 2020 Soul Train Awards for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch 20200 Soul Train Awards live on FOX using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast and Web.

All Live TV Streaming Options