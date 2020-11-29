 Skip to Content
The Streamable
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch the 2020 Soul Train Awards Live Online For Free Without Cable

Stephanie Sengwe

This year’s Soul Train Awards will ensure that you close out your Thanksgiving weekend with a bang. With Tisha Campbell and Tichina Arnold hosting the show for the third year in a row, the event is sure to be a blast. The 2020 Soul Train Awards begin with a pre-show on BET at 7:00 p.m. The main event will be simulcast on BET, BET Her, VH1 and MTV2 at 8 p.m. ET.

How to Watch 2020 Soul Train Awards

  • When: Sunday, Nov. 29 at 8 p.m. ET
  • TV: BET, BET Her, VH1 and MTV2
  • Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of Philo

Singer H.E.R. leads the nominees for this year’s awards, with eight nominations including ‘Best R&B/Soul Female Artist’ and double nods in each of the ‘The Ashford and Simpson Songwriters Award,’ ‘Best Collaboration’ and ‘Video of the Year’ categories. Chris Brown comes in second, with seven nods of his own, including ‘Album/Mixtape of the Year,’ ‘Song of the Year,’ ‘Best Dance Performance,’ ‘Best Collaboration’ and ‘Video of the Year.’

Beyoncé and Young Thug both received six nominations, including ‘Song of the Year’ and ‘Video of the Year’ while Chloe x Halle, Summer Walker and Usher all have five nods each. Lighting up the stage will be Brandy, Babyface and CeeLo Green, Ella Mai, Charlie Wilson, Moses Sumney, Monica, Smokey Robinson who are all slated to perform.

How to Stream the 2020 Soul Train Awards for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch 20200 Soul Train Awards live on FOX using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast and Web.

AT&T NOWfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$54.99$59.99$54.99$20$30$30$64.99
BET-^
$5
BET Her-^
$6		----
VH1-^
$5		^
$5
MTV2$93^
$6		-^
$5		^
$5		-

All Live TV Streaming Options

Philo

Price: $20
Includes: BET, BET Her, VH1, and MTV2 + 16 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $59.99
Includes: BET and VH1 + 28 Top Cable Channels

Add-on: $6 fubo Extra
Includes: BET Her and MTV2

Sling TV

Price: $30

Add-on: $5 Comedy Extra
Includes: MTV2

Add-on: $5 Lifestyle Extra
Includes: BET and VH1

AT&T TV NOW

Price: $93
Includes: BET, VH1, and MTV2 + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: BET and VH1 + 29 Top Cable Channels

Best 2019 Soul Train Awards Performances