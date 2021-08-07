2020 Tokyo Olympics: How to Watch the Olympic Closing Ceremonies Live For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

After more than two weeks, the Closing Ceremony of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics has arrived. Due to COVID restrictions, many of the world’s athletes have already gone home, but many others will participate in the ceremonies in Tokyo as the Olympic flame is extinguished. All eyes will turn to the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing next February and the 2024 Summer Olympic Games in Paris.

You can watch the events unfold live on Sunday morning August 8 on Peacock. Most people will watch the replay that will be carried on NBC at 8 pm ET. You can watch it with a Subscription to Peacock Premium or with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

How to Watch the 2020 Tokyo Olympics Closing Ceremony

You can watch every second of the closing ceremonies live through Peacock Premium. If you can remain spoiler-free and don’t mind watching on replay, the closing ceremonies will be aired in NBC’s primetime programming. Several streaming services offer a free trial to watch NBC, but we recommend 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV so you can also get the other channels showing Olympic events.

How Much Does Peacock Premium Cost?

A subscription to Peacock Premium is available for $4.99 / month, or $50 / year ($4.17 / month). Customers with Xfinity and Cox can get Peacock Premium with ads for free or without for just $4.99 a month.

Can You Stream Peacock Premium For Free?

Peacock Premium doesn’t offer a 7-Day Free Trial, but customers with Xfinity and Cox can get Peacock Premium with ads for free or without for just $4.99 a month.

About the 2020 Summer Olympics Closing Ceremony

You can also stream the Closing Ceremony live on Peacock, the NBC Olympics website and in the NBC Sports app. NBC’s coverage of the Closing Ceremony will be hosted by Olympic figure skaters Johnny Weir and Tara Lipinski alongside Terry Gannon.

NBC will also feature athlete interviews and profiles as the Games come to an end. The network will show a countdown and the top five moments from the Olympics. During the Closing Ceremony, a new version of “Remember This” by the Jonas Brothers will make its debut. In preparation for the Paralympics, which take place in Japan beginning August 24, Dwyane “the Rock” Johnson will introduce a few of America’s athletes.

Per the press release for the Closing Ceremony, the event will follow the theme of “Worlds We Share.” The release states that this concept “expresses the idea that each of us inhabits their own world.” At the end of the Closing Ceremony, the Olympic flag will be passed from Japan to France for the 2024 Summer Olympics.

In the Opening Ceremony, Eddy Alvarez and Sue Bird proudly carried the flag for Team USA. Countries typically vote for one of their athletes to bear the flag, depending on their Olympic performance. At this time, Team USA’s Closing Ceremony flagbearer hasn’t been announced.

How to Stream the Olympic Closing Ceremony Live for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the Olympic Closing Ceremony live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.