How to Watch the 2021 Big 12 Men’s Basketball Tournament Live Without Cable
The Big 12 is headed into its championship tournament, ready to see which team will punch its ticket to the NCAA Tournament. Defending conference champions Baylor join heavy-hitters Kansas, Texas, West Virginia, and more to duke it out over a four day stretch and see which team will reign supreme.
How to Watch the Big 12 Men’s Basketball Championship Tournament
- When: Starts Wednesday, March 10 at 6:30pm ET
- TV: ESPN, ESPN2
- Stream: You can stream it with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV
Baylor comes into conference tournament play with one loss — and the only team to beat them sits on the other side of the bracket in the Kansas Jayhawks. Can the Baylor Bears avenge their loss and punch their ticket to March Madness? Or will one of seven ranked Big 12 teams play spoiler?
The full list of games, including where to watch, is below:
Wednesday, March 10
First Round
Game 1: No. 8 TCU vs. No. 9 Kansas State | 6:30 p.m. on ESPN
Game 2: No. 7 Oklahoma vs. No. 10 Iowa State | 9:30 p.m. on ESPN
Thursday, March 11
Quarterfinals
Game 3: No. 4 West Virginia vs. No. 5 Oklahoma State | 11:30 a.m. on ESPN or ESPN2
Game 4: No. 1 Baylor vs. Game 1 winner | 2:30 p.m. on ESPN or ESPN2
Game 5: No. 2 Kansas vs. Game 2 winner | 6:30 p.m. on ESPN or ESPN2
Game 6: No. 3 Texas vs. No. 6 Texas Tech | 9:30 p.m. on ESPN or ESPN2
Friday, March 12
Semifinals
Game 7: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner | 6:30 p.m. on ESPN or ESPN2
Game 8: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner | 9:30 p.m. on ESPN or ESPN2
Saturday, March 13
Big 12 Tournament Championship Game
Game 9: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner | 6 p.m. on ESPN
