How to Watch the 2021 Big 12 Men’s Basketball Tournament Live Without Cable

The Big 12 is headed into its championship tournament, ready to see which team will punch its ticket to the NCAA Tournament. Defending conference champions Baylor join heavy-hitters Kansas, Texas, West Virginia, and more to duke it out over a four day stretch and see which team will reign supreme.

How to Watch the Big 12 Men’s Basketball Championship Tournament

When: Starts Wednesday, March 10 at 6:30pm ET

TV: ESPN, ESPN2

Stream: You can stream it with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV

Baylor comes into conference tournament play with one loss — and the only team to beat them sits on the other side of the bracket in the Kansas Jayhawks. Can the Baylor Bears avenge their loss and punch their ticket to March Madness? Or will one of seven ranked Big 12 teams play spoiler?

The full list of games, including where to watch, is below:

Wednesday, March 10

First Round

Game 1: No. 8 TCU vs. No. 9 Kansas State | 6:30 p.m. on ESPN

Game 2: No. 7 Oklahoma vs. No. 10 Iowa State | 9:30 p.m. on ESPN

Thursday, March 11

Quarterfinals

Game 3: No. 4 West Virginia vs. No. 5 Oklahoma State | 11:30 a.m. on ESPN or ESPN2

Game 4: No. 1 Baylor vs. Game 1 winner | 2:30 p.m. on ESPN or ESPN2

Game 5: No. 2 Kansas vs. Game 2 winner | 6:30 p.m. on ESPN or ESPN2

Game 6: No. 3 Texas vs. No. 6 Texas Tech | 9:30 p.m. on ESPN or ESPN2

Friday, March 12

Semifinals

Game 7: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner | 6:30 p.m. on ESPN or ESPN2

Game 8: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner | 9:30 p.m. on ESPN or ESPN2

Saturday, March 13

Big 12 Tournament Championship Game

Game 9: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner | 6 p.m. on ESPN

