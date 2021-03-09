How to Watch the 2021 Big East Men’s Basketball Championship Live For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile
After the season-ending injury to the No. 10 Wildcats senior Collin Gillespie and another injury to third-leading scorer Justin Moore, Villanova will have to fight with full-force coming into the postseason. You can watch the Big East Men’s Basketball Championship on Saturday, March 13 on Fox, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.
How to Watch the Big East Men’s Basketball Championship
- When: Begins Saturday, March 10 at 6:30 p.m. ET
- TV: Fox
- Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV
The UConn Huskies are a team to watch after an impressive year - they’re projected to be a No. 3 seed. They won four straight games and six of seven entering the postseason. If the team continues its strong performance, it might pose a serious threat in the Big Dance.
If you want to stay up to date on all the events leading up to the championship game on Saturday, here is a list of this week’s Big East games.
First round — Wednesday, March 10
Game 1: No. 8 Marquette vs. No. 9 Georgetown | 3 p.m. on FS1
Game 2: No. 7 Xavier vs. No. 10 Butler | 6 p.m. on FS1
Game 3: No. 6 Providence vs. No. 11 DePaul | 9 p.m. on FS1
Quarterfinals — Thursday, March 11
Game 4: No. 1 Villanova vs. Game 1 winner | Noon on FS1
Game 5: No. 4 St. John’s vs. No. 5 Seton Hall | 3 p.m. on FS1
Game 6: No. 2 Creighton vs. Game 2 winner | 6 p.m. on FS1
Game 7: No. 3 UConn vs. Game 3 winner | 9 p.m. on FS1
Semifinals — Friday, March 12
Game 8: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner | 6 p.m. on FS1
Game 9: Game 6 winner vs. Game 7 winner | 9 p.m. on FS1
Big East Tournament Championship Game — Saturday, March 13
Game 10: Game 8 winner vs. Game 9 winner | 6:30 p.m. on Fox
How to Stream the Big East Men’s Basketball Championship Live for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS and Android
There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the Big East Men’s Basketball Championship live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast and Web. You can stream it with fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.
|AT&T TV
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Sign Up
|$69.99
|$64.99
|$64.99
|$20
|$35
|$35
|$64.99
|Fox
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|•
|Fox Sports 1
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|•