How to Watch The 2021 ESPYS Live For Free Online on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

ESPN’s annual awards show, the ESPYS, return for their 18th installment, and the first in the post-COVID era. This year’s event will be hosted by The Falcon and The Winter Soldier star Anthony Mackie and will take place at The Rooftop at Pier 17 in New York City. You’ll be able to see which athlete is regarded as the best at what they do, starting at 8 PM ET on Saturday, July 10, on ABC.

How to Stream the 2021 ESPYS

When: Saturday, July 10 at 8 PM ET

TV: ABC

Streaming: You can watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV

The 2021 ESPYS will be Mackie’s first time hosting the event. “I’m excited to be hosting this year’s ESPYS and to celebrate the gift that sports have been this past year.,” Mackie said. “They have allowed us to cheer on our favorite teams and athletes together at a time when many felt so alone. As an avid sports fan myself, I can’t wait to meet some of my favorite athletes and celebrate their accomplishments!”

Fans, athletes, and celebs alike will be thrilled to know that the event will take place in person this year. Last year’s event, hosted by Seattle Seahawks QB Russell Wilson, Seattle Storm point guard Sue Bird, and OL Reign midfielder and US Women’s national soccer team star Megan Rapinoe, was held virtually.

“After a year of canceled competitions, empty stadium seats, and athletic careers cut short or left to languish in limbo, we’re delighted that The ESPYS has the opportunity to celebrate the return of sports,” said Rob King, senior vice president, and editor-at-large ESPN Content. “Anthony will make a fantastic host because he is equal parts sports fan and entertainer. Plus he knows a thing or two about heroic moments.”

How to Watch The ESPYS for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Four of these providers allow you to watch The ESPYS live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV.

