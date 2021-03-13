How to Watch the 2021 Grammy Awards Live Online Without Cable

If you’re a Beyoncé fan, you’ve probably been blasting her discography since it came out that she is the most Grammy-nominated artist this year. After being postponed due to COVID-19, the 2021 Grammys are finally around the corner and you can tune in to watch the award show on Sunday, March 14 with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV

When: Sunday, March 14 at 8 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Stream: Watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV

Following close behind Beyoncé are Dua Lipa, Roddy Ricch, and Taylor Swift with six nominations each. In line with every award show, there were snubs and surprises of course. The Weeknd surprisingly received no nominations at all, even after releasing the chart-topping album “After Dark.” Fans of Lady Gaga and Harry Styles were also distraught to see neither of these artists got nominations past pop categories.

On the flip side, K-Pop enthusiasts were overjoyed to hear BTS got a Grammy nod for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance. Noah Cyrus now has just as many Grammy nominations as her older sister Miley Cyrus after receiving her first Grammy nomination for the Best New Artist category.

Arguably the most exciting portions of the night are the star-studded performances. Top artists like Taylor Swift, Harry Styles, Cardi B, Bad Bunny, BTS, Post Malone, Billie Eilish, Doja Cat, Miranda Lambert and Megan Thee Stallion will be gracing the stage.

