How to Watch the 2021 Indianapolis 500 Live For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

200 laps and a yard of bricks spanning some of the most iconic 500 miles in racing are the only things standing between 33 drivers, a chug of from cold jug of milk, and immortality on the Borg-Warner Trophy. Past winners Scott Dixon, Helio Castroneves, Tony Kanaan, and Juan Pablo Montoya make up a strong field of drivers all with the same goal in mind — win. The 105th edition of the Indianapolis 500 takes place on May 30 at 11 AM EST, only on NBC.

How to Watch the 2021 Indianapolis 500 Live For Free Without Cable

When: Sunday, May 30 at 11 AM EST

TV: NBC

Streaming: You can watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV

This year’s field is stacked with former winners, racing royalty, and potential dark horse winners. Currently, DraftKings Sportsbook has Scott Dixon as the favorite to win at +350 odds, with Colton Herta (+700,) Patricio O’Ward (+1100,) Alex Palou, Alexander Rossi, and Rinus Veekay (all at +1400) as the other favored racers. Last year’s winner, Takuma Sato, sits at +2000 odds. Marco Andretti, representing the third generation of the racing royal Andretti family, enters at +5000 odds, while this race’s wily vet, Juan Pablo Montoya, enters at +3300. Can Juan Pablo pull off a Phil Mickelson-esque victory of his own at Indianapolis Motor Speedway?

Speaking of Indianapolis, it’s official — the event will not be blacked out in the local market. While we’re used to blackouts in the “Big 4” sports, especially football, we’ve rarely seen it in the world of racing. The good news here is that Indy race fans will be able to watch the 500 from the comfort of their own home.

Here’s how the field of 33 cars will lineup on Sunday morning:

Indianapolis 500 Field Lineup

Row Inside Middle Outside 1 Scott Dixon Colton Herta Rinus Veekay 2 Ed Carpenter Tony Kanaan Alex Palou 3 Ryan Hunter-Reay Helio Castroneves Marcus Ericsson 4 Alexander Rossi Ed Jones Pato O’Ward 5 Pietro Fittipaldi Felix Rosenqvist Takuma Sato 6 James Hinchcliffe Scott McLaughlin Graham Rahal 7 Conor Daly Jack Harvey Josef Newgarden 8 JR Hildebrand Santino Ferrucci Juan Pablo Montoya 9 Marco Andretti Simon Pagenaud Sebastien Bourdais 10 Stefan Wilson Max Chilton Dalton Kellett 11 Sage Karam Will Power Simona De Silvestro

