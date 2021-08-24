 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
ESPN ABC

How to Watch the 2021 Little League World Series Championship Rounds Live For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

Jeff Kotuby

The Little League World Series is winding its way down to the final teams. America’s finest youth baseball teams are duking it out to see who will be number one. This year’s tournament will lack international flair due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but still promises to be a riveting event. The action continues Tuesday, August 24 with Honolulu, HI vs. Manchester, CT, and continues until the finals air on Sunday, August 29.

How to Watch the 2021 Little League World Series LIVE Without Cable

2021 Little League World Series Schedule

Date Time (ET) Game Network
Tue, Aug. 24 5 p.m. Seaver Bracket: Texas vs. New Jersey ESPN
7:30 p.m. Aaron Bracket: Oregon vs. New Hampshire ESPN
Wed, Aug. 25 5 p.m. Seaver Bracket: South Dakota vs. California ESPN
7:30 p.m. Aaron Bracket: Michigan vs. Hawaii ESPN
Thurs, Aug. 26 3 p.m. Aaron Bracket: TBD vs. TBD ESPN
7 p.m. Seaver Bracket: TBD vs. TBD ESPN
Sat, Aug. 28 12:30 p.m. Seaver Bracket Championship ABC
3:30 p.m. Aaron Bracket Championship ABC
Sun, Aug. 29 10 a.m. Consolation Game – 3rd Place ESPN
12:30 p.m. Web Gems and World Series Preview ESPN
1 p.m. Little League Home Run Derby ESPN
3 p.m. World Series Championship ABC

How to Stream the 2021 Little League World Series for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the 2021 Little League World Series matches live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, YouTube TV, and Sling TV.

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
ESPN--
ABC---

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPN and ABC + 26 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPN and ABC + 31 Top Cable Channels

AT&T TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN and ABC + 33 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPN and ABC + 30 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: ESPN + 15 Top Cable Channels

Connecticut vs New Jersey | LLWS Elimination Game | 2021 Little League World Series Highlights

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit
The Streamable

The Streamable helps you find the best way to streaming anything. Follow our daily streaming news, in-depth reviews on streaming services & devices, and use our tools to find where your favorite content is streaming.

When you shop through our picks, we may earn a commission.

Connect with Us

© 2021 FOMOPOP, Inc. 301 Poinciana Island Dr, Sunny Isles Beach, FL 33160 – Privacy Policy

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.