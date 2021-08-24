How to Watch the 2021 Little League World Series Championship Rounds Live For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile
The Little League World Series is winding its way down to the final teams. America’s finest youth baseball teams are duking it out to see who will be number one. This year’s tournament will lack international flair due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but still promises to be a riveting event. The action continues Tuesday, August 24 with Honolulu, HI vs. Manchester, CT, and continues until the finals air on Sunday, August 29.
How to Watch the 2021 Little League World Series LIVE Without Cable
- When: Starts Thursday, August 19 at 1 PM ET
- TV: ESPN, ABC
- Streaming: You can watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV
2021 Little League World Series Schedule
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Network
|Tue, Aug. 24
|5 p.m.
|Seaver Bracket: Texas vs. New Jersey
|ESPN
|7:30 p.m.
|Aaron Bracket: Oregon vs. New Hampshire
|ESPN
|Wed, Aug. 25
|5 p.m.
|Seaver Bracket: South Dakota vs. California
|ESPN
|7:30 p.m.
|Aaron Bracket: Michigan vs. Hawaii
|ESPN
|Thurs, Aug. 26
|3 p.m.
|Aaron Bracket: TBD vs. TBD
|ESPN
|7 p.m.
|Seaver Bracket: TBD vs. TBD
|ESPN
|Sat, Aug. 28
|12:30 p.m.
|Seaver Bracket Championship
|ABC
|3:30 p.m.
|Aaron Bracket Championship
|ABC
|Sun, Aug. 29
|10 a.m.
|Consolation Game – 3rd Place
|ESPN
|12:30 p.m.
|Web Gems and World Series Preview
|ESPN
|1 p.m.
|Little League Home Run Derby
|ESPN
|3 p.m.
|World Series Championship
|ABC
How to Stream the 2021 Little League World Series for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android
There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the 2021 Little League World Series matches live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, YouTube TV, and Sling TV.
|AT&T TV
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Sign Up
|$69.99
|$64.99
|$64.99
|$25
|$35
|$35
|$64.99
|ESPN
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|-
|•
|ABC
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|-
|•