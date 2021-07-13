How to Watch the 2021 MLB All-Star Game Live Online For Free Without Cable

The MLB’s best will descend on Colorado to play in the 2021 MLB All-Star Game. Get ready for Aaron Judge, Vladimir Guerrero, Jr., Jose Ramirez, Fernando Tatis, Jr., Manny Machado, and more duke it out for bragging rights. The action gets started at 8 PM on Tuesday, July 13, only on Fox.

How to Watch the 2021 MLB All-Star Game

When: Tuesday, July 13 at 8 PM ET

TV: Fox

Streaming: You can watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV

2021 MLB All-Star Rosters

++denotes a player who is inactive due to injury or chosen not to play

+Named as a replacement

American League Elected Starters

C: Salvador Perez (KC)

1B: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (TOR)

2B: Marcus Semien (TOR)

3B: Rafael Devers (BOS)

SS: Xander Bogaerts (BOS)

OF: Mike Trout (LAA)++

OF: Aaron Judge (NYY)

OF: Teoscar Hernández (TOR)

DH: Shohei Ohtani (LAA)

Pitcher/Designated hitter

Shohei Ohtani

Reserves

C: Mike Zunino (TB)

2B: Jose Altuve (HOU)++

2B: Whit Merrifield (KC)+

SS: Bo Bichette (TOR)

SS: Carlos Correa (HOU)++

SS: Tim Anderson (CWS) +

SS: Joey Wendle (TB)+

1B: Matt Olson (OAK)

3B: José Ramírez (CLE)

1B: Jared Walsh (LAA)

OF: Michael Brantley (HOU)++

OF: Joey Gallo (TEX)

OF: Adolis García (TEX)

OF: Cedric Mullins (BAL)

DH: J.D. Martinez (BOS)

DH: Nelson Cruz (MIN)

Starting Pitchers

RHP: Shane Bieber (CLE)++

RHP: Gerrit Cole (NYY)

RHP: Nathan Eovaldi (BOS)

RHP: Kyle Gibson (TEX)

LHP: Yusei Kikuchi (SEA)

RHP: Lance Lynn (CWS)

LHP: Carlos Rodón (CWS)

RHP: Chris Bassitt (OAK)+

Relievers

RHP: Matt Barnes (BOS)

LHP: Aroldis Chapman (NYY)

RHP: Liam Hendriks (CWS)

RHP: Ryan Pressly (HOU)++

LHP: Gregory Soto (DET)

National League Elected Starters

C: Buster Posey (SF)++

1B: Freddie Freeman (ATL)

2B: Adam Frazier (PIT)

3B: Nolan Arenado (STL)

SS: Fernando Tatis Jr. (SD)

OF: Ronald Acuña Jr. (ATL)++

OF: Nick Castellanos (CIN)

OF: Jesse Winker (CIN)

Reserves

C: J.T. Realmuto (PHI)

C: Yadier Molina (STL)+++

C: Omar Narváez (MIL)++

2B: Ozzie Albies (ATL)

3B: Kris Bryant (CHC)

SS: Brandon Crawford (SF)

2B: Jake Cronenworth (SD)

3B: Eduardo Escobar (ARI)

3B: Justin Turner (LAD)+

3B: Manny Machado (SD)+

1B: Max Muncy (LAD)

SS: Trea Turner (WSH)

OF: Mookie Betts (LAD)++

OF: Bryan Reynolds (PIT)

OF: Kyle Schwarber (WSH)++

OF: Juan Soto (WSH)

OF: Chris Taylor (LAD)

Starting pitchers

RHP: Corbin Burnes (MIL)

RHP: Yu Darvish (SD)++

RHP: Jacob deGrom (NYM)++

RHP: Kevin Gausman (SF)++

RHP: Germán Márquez (COL)

LHP: Trevor Rogers (MIA)

RHP: Zack Wheeler (PHI)

RHP: Brandon Woodruff (MIL)++

RHP: Walker Buehler (LAD)+

RHP: Max Scherzer (WSH)+

RHP: Freddy Peralta (MIL)+

RHP: Taijuan Walker (NYM)+

Relievers

LHP: Josh Hader (MIL)

RHP: Craig Kimbrel (CHC)

RHP: Mark Melancon (SD)

RHP: Alex Reyes (STL)

How to Watch the 2021 MLB All-Star Game for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the 2021 MLB All-Star Game live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

All Live TV Streaming Options