How to Watch the 2021 Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest Live For Free Without Cable

Sure, fireworks, cookouts, and summer getaways are integral parts of America’s Independence Day, but one of the most beloved annual traditions has to be the Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest.

How to Stream the Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest

When: Sunday, July 4th at 12pm ET

TV: ESPN

Streaming: You can watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV

Each year, contestants line up on the Coney Island Pier and devour hot dogs in the name of freedom, independence, and American pride. Can the reigning king of cuisine Joey Chestnut retain his top spot for the 14th time? Or will a challenger pull off a shocking upset similar to Matt Stonie’s ridiculous finish in the 2015 contest? We’ll find out on Sunday.

This marks the 18th consecutive year ESPN will broadcast the event and, for the second straight year, their telecast will be hosted by Mike Golic Jr.

Ahead of the Men’s Competition, the Women’s 2021 Nathan Hot Dog Eating contest will stream on ESPN3.

The show will also include an in-depth analysis by Major League Eating’s Richard Shea, with reporting by ESPN’s Jason Fitz. Miki Sudo, the seven-time women’s champ, will join Golic and Shea in the booth for the women’s competition. If you miss the live feed, replays will be shown on ESPN2 at 4 PM ET and on ESPNews at 6 PM ET. It will also air on Monday, July 5 on ESPNNews at 11 AM and 5 PM ET.

Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest Gambling Odds

If you’re looking for some action on the Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest, perhaps it’s time to consider another pastime. If we still can’t get you to go for a hike or take up origami art, then we can offer you lines from DraftKings Sportsbook. Originally, DK Sportsbook had Joey Chestnut to win at -5000 and any other contestant to win at +1000, but has since changed the lines (as of the time of this posting) to -3335 for Joey and +900 for another contestant — could a new challenger have shaken things up?

The women’s side has a similar split, where favorite Michelle Lesco appears at -1000 odds and any other contestant will net you +500 odds. The over/under on dogs Joey will eat is set at 73.5 — the over nets you -230 odds, while under nets you +165 odds.

How to Stream the Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web: fuboTV, Sling TV, YouTube TV, Hulu Live TV, and AT&T TV

