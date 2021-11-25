How to Watch the ‘2021 National Dog Show’ for Free on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and Mobile

Every year, Americans prepare for a myriad of Thanksgiving traditions with two of the most important televised traditions being NBC’s National Dog Show and the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. Who doesn’t love adorable, well-behaved pups and an iconic parade with giant floats? Both will air on Thursday, November 25, and you can watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV.

How to Watch ‘2021 National Dog Show’

When: Thursday, November 25 at 12 PM

TV: NBC

About ‘The National Dog Show’

“The National Dog Show” continues to be one of the most well-known dog shows across the globe. The show was founded in 1879 and since then, has been hosted by the Kennel Club of Philadelphia and sanctioned by the American Kennel Club (AKC). The AKC recognizes 197 dog breeds and varieties, but only purebred dogs can compete.

Due to the pandemic, this year will be a little different. For instance, the “2021 National Dog Show” will only allow audience members that are fully vaccinated. It will take place at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center in Oaks, Pennsylvania. John O’Hurley and David Frei will return as hosts, with Mary Carillo back for more commentary, analysis, and behind-the-scenes looks.

In the first round, dogs of the same breed will compete against each other based on how the dog fits the breed standards. The “Best in Breed” winner will represent their breed at the next level. At the group level, dogs do not compete against each other, but against how well they fit their breed standards. Each “First in Breed” group winner will move on to the final round where a dog will win “Best in Show.”

This year, an exciting new bread has been welcomed to the show. The Biewer Terrier, which competes in the Toy Group, originated in Germany as a tri-colored Yorkie. According to the AKC, the breed is very loyal, friendly, athletic, and happy-go-lucky. Despite its small stature, the Biewer is a talented hunter of vermin.

You can also watch the “National Dog Show Jr.,” which will stream on Peacock starting at 2 PM ET once the “2021 National Dog Show” ends.

