How to Watch the 2021 NBA Summer League Games Live Online For Free Without Cable
Summer League basketball is set to kick off in Las Vegas! The next generation of NBA superstars get a taste of professional action while execs look for diamonds in the rough — or get together to make the next big blockbuster deal. All 75 games of the 10-day competition will air live on television on ESPN networks or NBA TV, or you can use the ESPN app to watch every single game live.
How to Watch NBA Summer League LIVE Without Cable
- When: Starts Sunday, August 8 at 4 PM ET
- TV: ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNews, and NBA TV
- Streaming: You can watch via the ESPN app or with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV
2021 NBA Summer League Schedule
|DATE
|AWAY
|HOME
|TIME (ET)
|NAT TV
|8/8/21
|Boston
|Atlanta
|4:00 PM
|NBA TV
|8/8/21
|Toronto
|New York
|4:30 PM
|ESPN2
|8/8/21
|Portland
|Charlotte
|6:00 PM
|NBA TV
|8/8/21
|Houston
|Cleveland
|6:30 PM
|ESPN2
|8/8/21
|Washington
|Indiana
|8:00 PM
|NBA TV
|8/8/21
|Oklahoma City
|Detroit
|8:30 PM
|ESPN2
|8/8/21
|Denver
|Miami
|10:00 PM
|NBA TV
|8/8/21
|L.A. Lakers
|Phoenix
|10:30 PM
|ESPN2
|8/9/21
|New Orleans
|Chicago
|3:00 PM
|ESPN2
|8/9/21
|Dallas
|Philadelphia
|4:00 PM
|NBA TV
|8/9/21
|Brooklyn
|Memphis
|5:00 PM
|ESPN2
|8/9/21
|Charlotte
|Sacramento
|6:00 PM
|NBA TV
|8/9/21
|San Antonio
|Minnesota
|7:00 PM
|ESPNU
|8/9/21
|Orlando
|Golden State
|8:00 PM
|NBA TV
|8/9/21
|LA Clippers
|Milwaukee
|9:00 PM
|ESPNU
|8/9/21
|Phoenix
|Utah
|10:00 PM
|NBA TV
|8/10/21
|Atlanta
|Indiana
|6:00 PM
|NBA TV
|8/10/21
|Boston
|Denver
|7:00 PM
|ESPNU
|8/10/21
|Chicago
|San Antonio
|8:00 PM
|NBA TV
|8/10/21
|Detroit
|Houston
|9:00 PM
|ESPN
|8/10/21
|Sacramento
|Washington
|10:00 PM
|NBA TV
|8/10/21
|LA Clippers
|Portland
|11:00 PM
|ESPNU
|8/11/21
|Milwaukee
|Brooklyn
|4:00 PM
|ESPN2
|8/11/21
|Miami
|Memphis
|5:00 PM
|NBA TV
|8/11/21
|Cleveland
|Orlando
|6:00 PM
|ESPN2
|8/11/21
|Oklahoma City
|New Orleans
|7:00 PM
|NBA TV
|8/11/21
|Toronto
|Golden State
|8:00 PM
|ESPN2
|8/11/21
|Utah
|Dallas
|9:00 PM
|NBA TV
|8/11/21
|New York
|L.A. Lakers
|10:00 PM
|ESPN2
|8/12/21
|San Antonio
|Charlotte
|3:00 PM
|ESPNU
|8/12/21
|Chicago
|Minnesota
|4:00 PM
|NBA TV
|8/12/21
|Washington
|Brooklyn
|5:00 PM
|ESPNU
|8/12/21
|Indiana
|Portland
|6:00 PM
|NBA TV
|8/12/21
|Orlando
|Boston
|7:00 PM
|ESPN2
|8/12/21
|Houston
|Toronto
|8:00 PM
|NBA TV
|8/12/21
|Philadelphia
|Atlanta
|9:00 PM
|ESPN2
|8/12/21
|Phoenix
|Denver
|10:00 PM
|NBA TV
|8/13/21
|Minnesota
|Milwaukee
|4:00 PM
|NBA TV
|8/13/21
|Miami
|Utah
|5:00 PM
|ESPNU
|8/13/21
|New Orleans
|Cleveland
|6:00 PM
|NBA TV
|8/13/21
|Golden State
|Oklahoma City
|7:00 PM
|ESPN2
|8/13/21
|New York
|Detroit
|8:00 PM
|NBA TV
|8/13/21
|Memphis
|Sacramento
|9:00 PM
|ESPNU
|8/13/21
|L.A. Lakers
|LA Clippers
|10:00 PM
|NBA TV
|8/14/21
|Denver
|Dallas
|3:00 PM
|NBA TV
|8/14/21
|Atlanta
|Miami
|4:00 PM
|ESPN2
|8/14/21
|Philadelphia
|Boston
|5:00 PM
|NBA TV
|8/14/21
|Indiana
|Oklahoma City
|6:00 PM
|ESPN2
|8/14/21
|Charlotte
|Toronto
|7:00 PM
|NBA TV
|8/14/21
|Cleveland
|New York
|8:00 PM
|ESPN2
|8/14/21
|Portland
|Phoenix
|9:00 PM
|NBA TV
|8/14/21
|Detroit
|L.A. Lakers
|10:00 PM
|ESPN2
|8/15/21
|Dallas
|Sacramento
|3:00 PM
|ESPN2
|8/15/21
|Milwaukee
|Washington
|4:00 PM
|NBA TV
|8/15/21
|Utah
|LA Clippers
|5:00 PM
|ESPN2
|8/15/21
|Brooklyn
|San Antonio
|6:00 PM
|NBA TV
|8/15/21
|Minnesota
|Philadelphia
|7:00 PM
|ESPN2
|8/15/21
|Orlando
|Houston
|8:00 PM
|NBA TV
|8/15/21
|Golden State
|New Orleans
|9:00 PM
|ESPN2
|8/15/21
|Memphis
|Chicago
|10:00 PM
|NBA TV
|8/16/21
|Playoffs
|3:00 PM
|NBA TV
|8/16/21
|Playoffs
|4:00 PM
|ESPNews
|8/16/21
|Playoffs
|5:00 PM
|NBA TV
|8/16/21
|Playoffs
|6:00 PM
|ESPN2
|8/16/21
|Playoffs
|7:00 PM
|NBA TV
|8/16/21
|Playoffs
|8:00 PM
|ESPN2
|8/16/21
|Playoffs
|9:00 PM
|NBA TV
|8/16/21
|Playoffs
|10:00 PM
|ESPN2
|8/17/21
|Playoffs
|3:00 PM
|ESPNU
|8/17/21
|Playoffs
|3:30 PM
|NBA TV
|8/17/21
|Playoffs
|5:00 PM
|ESPNews
|8/17/21
|Playoffs
|5:30 PM
|NBA TV
|8/17/21
|Playoffs
|7:00 PM
|ESPNews
|8/17/21
|Playoffs
|7:30 PM
|NBA TV
|8/17/21
|Championship
|9:00 PM
|ESPN
|AT&T TV
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Sign Up
|$69.99
|$64.99
|$64.99
|$25
|$35
|$35
|$64.99
|ESPN
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|-
|•
|ESPN2
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|-
|•
|ESPNEWS
|≥ $84.99
|^
$8
|•
|-
|^
$11
|-
|•
|NBA TV
|≥ $84.99
|^
$11
|-
|-
|^
$11
|^
$11
|•
All Live TV Streaming Options
Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPN and ESPN2 + 26 Top Cable Channels
Add-on: $8 fubo Extra
Includes: ESPNEWS
Add-on: $11 Sports Plus
Includes: NBA TV
Price: $35
Includes: ESPN and ESPN2 + 15 Top Cable Channels
Add-on: $11 Sports Extra
Includes: ESPNEWS and NBA TV