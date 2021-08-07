 Skip to Content
How to Watch the 2021 NBA Summer League Games Live Online For Free Without Cable

Jeff Kotuby

Summer League basketball is set to kick off in Las Vegas! The next generation of NBA superstars get a taste of professional action while execs look for diamonds in the rough — or get together to make the next big blockbuster deal. All 75 games of the 10-day competition will air live on television on ESPN networks or NBA TV, or you can use the ESPN app to watch every single game live.

How to Watch NBA Summer League LIVE Without Cable

2021 NBA Summer League Schedule

DATE AWAY HOME TIME (ET) NAT TV
8/8/21 Boston Atlanta 4:00 PM NBA TV
8/8/21 Toronto New York 4:30 PM ESPN2
8/8/21 Portland Charlotte 6:00 PM NBA TV
8/8/21 Houston Cleveland 6:30 PM ESPN2
8/8/21 Washington Indiana 8:00 PM NBA TV
8/8/21 Oklahoma City Detroit 8:30 PM ESPN2
8/8/21 Denver Miami 10:00 PM NBA TV
8/8/21 L.A. Lakers Phoenix 10:30 PM ESPN2
8/9/21 New Orleans Chicago 3:00 PM ESPN2
8/9/21 Dallas Philadelphia 4:00 PM NBA TV
8/9/21 Brooklyn Memphis 5:00 PM ESPN2
8/9/21 Charlotte Sacramento 6:00 PM NBA TV
8/9/21 San Antonio Minnesota 7:00 PM ESPNU
8/9/21 Orlando Golden State 8:00 PM NBA TV
8/9/21 LA Clippers Milwaukee 9:00 PM ESPNU
8/9/21 Phoenix Utah 10:00 PM NBA TV
8/10/21 Atlanta Indiana 6:00 PM NBA TV
8/10/21 Boston Denver 7:00 PM ESPNU
8/10/21 Chicago San Antonio 8:00 PM NBA TV
8/10/21 Detroit Houston 9:00 PM ESPN
8/10/21 Sacramento Washington 10:00 PM NBA TV
8/10/21 LA Clippers Portland 11:00 PM ESPNU
8/11/21 Milwaukee Brooklyn 4:00 PM ESPN2
8/11/21 Miami Memphis 5:00 PM NBA TV
8/11/21 Cleveland Orlando 6:00 PM ESPN2
8/11/21 Oklahoma City New Orleans 7:00 PM NBA TV
8/11/21 Toronto Golden State 8:00 PM ESPN2
8/11/21 Utah Dallas 9:00 PM NBA TV
8/11/21 New York L.A. Lakers 10:00 PM ESPN2
8/12/21 San Antonio Charlotte 3:00 PM ESPNU
8/12/21 Chicago Minnesota 4:00 PM NBA TV
8/12/21 Washington Brooklyn 5:00 PM ESPNU
8/12/21 Indiana Portland 6:00 PM NBA TV
8/12/21 Orlando Boston 7:00 PM ESPN2
8/12/21 Houston Toronto 8:00 PM NBA TV
8/12/21 Philadelphia Atlanta 9:00 PM ESPN2
8/12/21 Phoenix Denver 10:00 PM NBA TV
8/13/21 Minnesota Milwaukee 4:00 PM NBA TV
8/13/21 Miami Utah 5:00 PM ESPNU
8/13/21 New Orleans Cleveland 6:00 PM NBA TV
8/13/21 Golden State Oklahoma City 7:00 PM ESPN2
8/13/21 New York Detroit 8:00 PM NBA TV
8/13/21 Memphis Sacramento 9:00 PM ESPNU
8/13/21 L.A. Lakers LA Clippers 10:00 PM NBA TV
8/14/21 Denver Dallas 3:00 PM NBA TV
8/14/21 Atlanta Miami 4:00 PM ESPN2
8/14/21 Philadelphia Boston 5:00 PM NBA TV
8/14/21 Indiana Oklahoma City 6:00 PM ESPN2
8/14/21 Charlotte Toronto 7:00 PM NBA TV
8/14/21 Cleveland New York 8:00 PM ESPN2
8/14/21 Portland Phoenix 9:00 PM NBA TV
8/14/21 Detroit L.A. Lakers 10:00 PM ESPN2
8/15/21 Dallas Sacramento 3:00 PM ESPN2
8/15/21 Milwaukee Washington 4:00 PM NBA TV
8/15/21 Utah LA Clippers 5:00 PM ESPN2
8/15/21 Brooklyn San Antonio 6:00 PM NBA TV
8/15/21 Minnesota Philadelphia 7:00 PM ESPN2
8/15/21 Orlando Houston 8:00 PM NBA TV
8/15/21 Golden State New Orleans 9:00 PM ESPN2
8/15/21 Memphis Chicago 10:00 PM NBA TV
8/16/21 Playoffs 3:00 PM NBA TV
8/16/21 Playoffs 4:00 PM ESPNews
8/16/21 Playoffs 5:00 PM NBA TV
8/16/21 Playoffs 6:00 PM ESPN2
8/16/21 Playoffs 7:00 PM NBA TV
8/16/21 Playoffs 8:00 PM ESPN2
8/16/21 Playoffs 9:00 PM NBA TV
8/16/21 Playoffs 10:00 PM ESPN2
8/17/21 Playoffs 3:00 PM ESPNU
8/17/21 Playoffs 3:30 PM NBA TV
8/17/21 Playoffs 5:00 PM ESPNews
8/17/21 Playoffs 5:30 PM NBA TV
8/17/21 Playoffs 7:00 PM ESPNews
8/17/21 Playoffs 7:30 PM NBA TV
8/17/21 Championship 9:00 PM ESPN
AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
ESPN--
ESPN2--
ESPNEWS≥ $84.99^
$8		-^
$11		-
NBA TV≥ $84.99^
$11		--^
$11		^
$11

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPN and ESPN2 + 26 Top Cable Channels

Add-on: $8 fubo Extra
Includes: ESPNEWS

Add-on: $11 Sports Plus
Includes: NBA TV

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNEWS, and NBA TV + 34 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: ESPN and ESPN2 + 15 Top Cable Channels

Add-on: $11 Sports Extra
Includes: ESPNEWS and NBA TV

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPNEWS + 31 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNEWS, and NBA TV + 30 Top Cable Channels

MGM Resorts NBA Summer League 2021 Preview

