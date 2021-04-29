 Skip to Content
How to Watch the 2021 NFL Draft Live For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

Jeff Kotuby

The most exciting part of the NFL offseason is finally here! The 2021 NFL Draft promises to offer more twists and turns than any draft in recent memory, thanks to uncertainty after the first few picks. Experts fully expect the Jacksonville Jaguars, owners of the number one overall pick, to select Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence, followed by the New York Jets who will likely select BYU QB Zach Wilson - but that’s not for certain. After that, it’s definitely anyone’s guess. First-round draft coverage starts Thursday, April 29 at 8PM EST.

  • When: First round coverage starts Thursday, April 29 at 8PM EST; second and third round coverage continues on Friday, April 30 at 7PM EST; fourth-through-seventh round coverage starts Saturday, May 1 at Noon EST.
  • TV: ABC, ESPN, NFL Network
  • Streaming: You can watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV

You can also stream the event through TV Anywhere credentials in the ESPN and NFL apps. Bleacher Report will offer B/R Gridiron Draft Night hosted by Adam Lefkoe, with analysis and projections of the picks – but without live coverage of the draft stage.

This will be the first in-person draft since 2019, where the Arizona Cardinals selected Oklahoma QB Kyler Murray first overall. Last year’s draft was held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic, where the Cincinnati Bengals selected LSU QB Joe Burrow from his living room with their first overall pick.

Oklahoma QB Baker Mayfield was selected first overall in the 2018 draft by the Cleveland Browns, who selected the last non-QB first overall the year prior when they drafted Texas A&M defensive end Myles Garrett with their 2017 first overall pick. Seven of the last ten first overall picks have been QBs, dating back to Cam Newton’s selection by the Carolina Panthers in 2011. We’ll likely see a fourth-straight QB selected first overall tomorrow night, when the Jaguars select Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence, pairing him with new head coach Urban Meyer.

Of the 32 NFL teams, the Houston Texans, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Rams, and Seattle Seahawks do not have a first-round pick. Texans fans can skip the first two rounds barring a trade — their team doesn’t make their first pick until the third round.

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$20$35$35$64.99
ABC---
ESPN--
NFL Network----

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ABC, ESPN, and NFL Network + 29 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ABC, ESPN, and NFL Network + 30 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ABC and ESPN + 25 Top Cable Channels

AT&T TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ABC and ESPN + 33 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $50
Includes: ESPN and NFL Network + 26 Top Cable Channels

2021 NFL First Round Draft Order

  1. Jacksonville Jaguars
  2. New York Jets
  3. San Francisco 49ers (from HOU through MIA)
  4. Atlanta Falcons
  5. Cincinnati Bengals
  6. Miami Dolphins (from PHI)
  7. Detroit Lions
  8. Carolina Panthers
  9. Denver Broncos
  10. Dallas Cowboys
  11. New York Giants
  12. Philadelphia Eagles (from SF through MIA)
  13. Los Angeles Chargers
  14. Minnesota Vikings
  15. New England Patriots
  16. Arizona Cardinals
  17. Las Vegas Raiders
  18. Miami Dolphins
  19. Washington Football Team
  20. Chicago Bears
  21. Indianapolis Colts
  22. Tennessee Titans
  23. New York Jets (from SEA)
  24. Pittsburgh Steelers
  25. Jacksonville Jaguars (from LAR)
  26. Cleveland Browns
  27. Baltimore Ravens
  28. New Orleans Saints
  29. Green Bay Packers
  30. Buffalo Bills
  31. Baltimore Ravens (from KC)
  32. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

2021 NFL Draft Preview

