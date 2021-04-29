How to Watch the 2021 NFL Draft Live For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

The most exciting part of the NFL offseason is finally here! The 2021 NFL Draft promises to offer more twists and turns than any draft in recent memory, thanks to uncertainty after the first few picks. Experts fully expect the Jacksonville Jaguars, owners of the number one overall pick, to select Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence, followed by the New York Jets who will likely select BYU QB Zach Wilson - but that’s not for certain. After that, it’s definitely anyone’s guess. First-round draft coverage starts Thursday, April 29 at 8PM EST.

How to Watch the 2021 NFL Draft

When: First round coverage starts Thursday, April 29 at 8PM EST; second and third round coverage continues on Friday, April 30 at 7PM EST; fourth-through-seventh round coverage starts Saturday, May 1 at Noon EST.

TV: ABC, ESPN, NFL Network

You can also stream the event through TV Anywhere credentials in the ESPN and NFL apps. Bleacher Report will offer B/R Gridiron Draft Night hosted by Adam Lefkoe, with analysis and projections of the picks – but without live coverage of the draft stage.

This will be the first in-person draft since 2019, where the Arizona Cardinals selected Oklahoma QB Kyler Murray first overall. Last year’s draft was held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic, where the Cincinnati Bengals selected LSU QB Joe Burrow from his living room with their first overall pick.

Oklahoma QB Baker Mayfield was selected first overall in the 2018 draft by the Cleveland Browns, who selected the last non-QB first overall the year prior when they drafted Texas A&M defensive end Myles Garrett with their 2017 first overall pick. Seven of the last ten first overall picks have been QBs, dating back to Cam Newton’s selection by the Carolina Panthers in 2011. We’ll likely see a fourth-straight QB selected first overall tomorrow night, when the Jaguars select Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence, pairing him with new head coach Urban Meyer.

Of the 32 NFL teams, the Houston Texans, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Rams, and Seattle Seahawks do not have a first-round pick. Texans fans can skip the first two rounds barring a trade — their team doesn’t make their first pick until the third round.

2021 NFL First Round Draft Order

Jacksonville Jaguars New York Jets San Francisco 49ers (from HOU through MIA) Atlanta Falcons Cincinnati Bengals Miami Dolphins (from PHI) Detroit Lions Carolina Panthers Denver Broncos Dallas Cowboys New York Giants Philadelphia Eagles (from SF through MIA) Los Angeles Chargers Minnesota Vikings New England Patriots Arizona Cardinals Las Vegas Raiders Miami Dolphins Washington Football Team Chicago Bears Indianapolis Colts Tennessee Titans New York Jets (from SEA) Pittsburgh Steelers Jacksonville Jaguars (from LAR) Cleveland Browns Baltimore Ravens New Orleans Saints Green Bay Packers Buffalo Bills Baltimore Ravens (from KC) Tampa Bay Buccaneers