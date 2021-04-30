 Skip to Content
How to Watch the 2021 NFL Draft: Rounds 2 & 3 Live Online For Free Without Cable

Jason Gurwin

With three QBs taken with the first three picks - Clemson’s QB Trevor Lawrence, BYU’s QB Zach Wilson, and North Dakota State’s Trey Lance – the 2021 NFL kicked off with a bang. But with the second and third rounds tonight, who’s next, it’s definitely anyone’s guess. Second-round draft coverage starts Friday, April 30 at 7PM EST.

How to Watch the 2021 NFL Draft: 2nd Round & 3rd Round

You can also stream the event through TV Anywhere credentials in the ESPN and NFL apps. Bleacher Report will offer B/R Gridiron Draft Night hosted by Adam Lefkoe, with analysis and projections of the picks – but without live coverage of the draft stage.

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ABC, ESPN, and NFL Network + 29 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ABC, ESPN, and NFL Network + 30 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ABC and ESPN + 31 Top Cable Channels

AT&T TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ABC and ESPN + 33 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $50
Includes: ESPN and NFL Network + 26 Top Cable Channels

2021 NFL Second and Third Round Draft Order

Round 2

  1. Jacksonville Jaguars
  2. New York Jets
  3. Atlanta Falcons
  4. Miami Dolphins (from Houston Texans)
  5. Philadelphia Eagles
  6. Cincinnati Bengals
  7. Carolina Panthers
  8. Denver Broncos
  9. Detroit Lions
  10. New York Giants
  11. San Francisco 49ers
  12. Dallas Cowboys
  13. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Minnesota Vikings)
  14. New England Patriots
  15. Los Angeles Chargers
  16. Las Vegas Raiders
  17. Arizona Cardinals
  18. Miami Dolphins
  19. Washington Football Team
  20. Chicago Bears
  21. Tennessee Titans
  22. Indianapolis Colts
  23. Pittsburgh Steelers
  24. Seattle Seahawks
  25. Los Angeles Rams
  26. Kansas City Chiefs (from Baltimore Ravens)
  27. Cleveland Browns
  28. New Orleans Saints
  29. Buffalo Bills
  30. Green Bay Packers
  31. Kansas City Chiefs
  32. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Round 3

  1. Jacksonville Jaguars
  2. New York Jets
  3. Houston Texans
  4. Atlanta Falcons
  5. Cincinnati Bengals
  6. Philadelphia Eagles
  7. Denver Broncos
  8. Detroit Lions
  9. Carolina Panthers
  10. Washington Football Team (from San Francisco 49ers)
  11. Dallas Cowboys
  12. New York Giants
  13. Los Angeles Chargers
  14. Minnesota Vikings
  15. Las Vegas Raiders (from Arizona Cardinals)
  16. Las Vegas Raiders
  17. Miami Dolphins
  18. Washington Football Team
  19. Chicago Bears
  20. Philadelphia Eagles (from Indianapolis Colts)
  21. Tennessee Titans
  22. New York Jets (from Seattle Seahawks)
  23. Pittsburgh Steelers
  24. Los Angeles Rams
  25. Cleveland Browns
  26. Minnesota Vikings (from Baltimore Ravens)
  27. Cleveland Browns (from New Orleans Saints)
  28. Green Bay Packers
  29. Buffalo Bills
  30. Baltimore Ravens (from Kansas City Chiefs)
  31. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  32. New England Patriots*
  33. Los Angeles Chargers*
  34. New Orleans Saints*
  35. Dallas Cowboys*
  36. Tennessee Titans*
  37. Detroit Lions (from Los Angeles Rams)*
  38. San Francisco 49ers*
  39. Los Angeles Rams*
  40. Baltimore Ravens*
  41. New Orleans Saints*

*Compensatory pick

2021 NFL Draft Preview

