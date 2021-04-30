How to Watch the 2021 NFL Draft: Rounds 2 & 3 Live Online For Free Without Cable

With three QBs taken with the first three picks - Clemson’s QB Trevor Lawrence, BYU’s QB Zach Wilson, and North Dakota State’s Trey Lance – the 2021 NFL kicked off with a bang. But with the second and third rounds tonight, who’s next, it’s definitely anyone’s guess. Second-round draft coverage starts Friday, April 30 at 7PM EST.

How to Watch the 2021 NFL Draft: 2nd Round & 3rd Round

When: Friday, April 30 at 7PM EST

TV: ABC, ESPN, NFL Network

Streaming: You can watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV

You can also stream the event through TV Anywhere credentials in the ESPN and NFL apps. Bleacher Report will offer B/R Gridiron Draft Night hosted by Adam Lefkoe, with analysis and projections of the picks – but without live coverage of the draft stage.

2021 NFL Second and Third Round Draft Order

Round 2

Jacksonville Jaguars New York Jets Atlanta Falcons Miami Dolphins (from Houston Texans) Philadelphia Eagles Cincinnati Bengals Carolina Panthers Denver Broncos Detroit Lions New York Giants San Francisco 49ers Dallas Cowboys Jacksonville Jaguars (from Minnesota Vikings) New England Patriots Los Angeles Chargers Las Vegas Raiders Arizona Cardinals Miami Dolphins Washington Football Team Chicago Bears Tennessee Titans Indianapolis Colts Pittsburgh Steelers Seattle Seahawks Los Angeles Rams Kansas City Chiefs (from Baltimore Ravens) Cleveland Browns New Orleans Saints Buffalo Bills Green Bay Packers Kansas City Chiefs Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Round 3

Jacksonville Jaguars New York Jets Houston Texans Atlanta Falcons Cincinnati Bengals Philadelphia Eagles Denver Broncos Detroit Lions Carolina Panthers Washington Football Team (from San Francisco 49ers) Dallas Cowboys New York Giants Los Angeles Chargers Minnesota Vikings Las Vegas Raiders (from Arizona Cardinals) Las Vegas Raiders Miami Dolphins Washington Football Team Chicago Bears Philadelphia Eagles (from Indianapolis Colts) Tennessee Titans New York Jets (from Seattle Seahawks) Pittsburgh Steelers Los Angeles Rams Cleveland Browns Minnesota Vikings (from Baltimore Ravens) Cleveland Browns (from New Orleans Saints) Green Bay Packers Buffalo Bills Baltimore Ravens (from Kansas City Chiefs) Tampa Bay Buccaneers New England Patriots* Los Angeles Chargers* New Orleans Saints* Dallas Cowboys* Tennessee Titans* Detroit Lions (from Los Angeles Rams)* San Francisco 49ers* Los Angeles Rams* Baltimore Ravens* New Orleans Saints*

*Compensatory pick