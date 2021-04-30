How to Watch the 2021 NFL Draft: Rounds 2 & 3 Live Online For Free Without Cable
With three QBs taken with the first three picks - Clemson’s QB Trevor Lawrence, BYU’s QB Zach Wilson, and North Dakota State’s Trey Lance – the 2021 NFL kicked off with a bang. But with the second and third rounds tonight, who’s next, it’s definitely anyone’s guess. Second-round draft coverage starts Friday, April 30 at 7PM EST.
How to Watch the 2021 NFL Draft: 2nd Round & 3rd Round
- When: Friday, April 30 at 7PM EST
- TV: ABC, ESPN, NFL Network
- Streaming: You can watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV
You can also stream the event through TV Anywhere credentials in the ESPN and NFL apps. Bleacher Report will offer B/R Gridiron Draft Night hosted by Adam Lefkoe, with analysis and projections of the picks – but without live coverage of the draft stage.
|AT&T TV
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Sign Up
|$69.99
|$64.99
|$64.99
|$20
|$35
|$35
|$64.99
|ABC
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|-
|•
|ESPN
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|-
|•
|NFL Network
|-
|•
|-
|-
|-
|•
|•
All Live TV Streaming Options
2021 NFL Second and Third Round Draft Order
Round 2
- Jacksonville Jaguars
- New York Jets
- Atlanta Falcons
- Miami Dolphins (from Houston Texans)
- Philadelphia Eagles
- Cincinnati Bengals
- Carolina Panthers
- Denver Broncos
- Detroit Lions
- New York Giants
- San Francisco 49ers
- Dallas Cowboys
- Jacksonville Jaguars (from Minnesota Vikings)
- New England Patriots
- Los Angeles Chargers
- Las Vegas Raiders
- Arizona Cardinals
- Miami Dolphins
- Washington Football Team
- Chicago Bears
- Tennessee Titans
- Indianapolis Colts
- Pittsburgh Steelers
- Seattle Seahawks
- Los Angeles Rams
- Kansas City Chiefs (from Baltimore Ravens)
- Cleveland Browns
- New Orleans Saints
- Buffalo Bills
- Green Bay Packers
- Kansas City Chiefs
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Round 3
- Jacksonville Jaguars
- New York Jets
- Houston Texans
- Atlanta Falcons
- Cincinnati Bengals
- Philadelphia Eagles
- Denver Broncos
- Detroit Lions
- Carolina Panthers
- Washington Football Team (from San Francisco 49ers)
- Dallas Cowboys
- New York Giants
- Los Angeles Chargers
- Minnesota Vikings
- Las Vegas Raiders (from Arizona Cardinals)
- Las Vegas Raiders
- Miami Dolphins
- Washington Football Team
- Chicago Bears
- Philadelphia Eagles (from Indianapolis Colts)
- Tennessee Titans
- New York Jets (from Seattle Seahawks)
- Pittsburgh Steelers
- Los Angeles Rams
- Cleveland Browns
- Minnesota Vikings (from Baltimore Ravens)
- Cleveland Browns (from New Orleans Saints)
- Green Bay Packers
- Buffalo Bills
- Baltimore Ravens (from Kansas City Chiefs)
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- New England Patriots*
- Los Angeles Chargers*
- New Orleans Saints*
- Dallas Cowboys*
- Tennessee Titans*
- Detroit Lions (from Los Angeles Rams)*
- San Francisco 49ers*
- Los Angeles Rams*
- Baltimore Ravens*
- New Orleans Saints*
*Compensatory pick