How to Watch the 2021 Senior Bowl Live For Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

The 2021 Reese’s Senior Bowl has come back around and as usual, there isn’t a more important event for 2021 NFL Draft prospects. This year, the event had to be conducted a bit differently seeing as though we’re still in the middle of a pandemic. The Scouting Combine did not hold player workouts, however, there was ongoing coverage throughout the week. It all comes to a head tomorrow as the Senior Bowl takes place. The game begins at 2:30 p.m ET and will be broadcast on NFL Network.

When: Saturday, Jan. 30 at 2:30 p.m. ET

TV: NFL Network

In addition to forgoing the workouts, players this year weren’t allowed roommates and had to have all meals in their hotel rooms instead of mingling with other players and coaches in the dining area. This year, some injured players were also allowed to meet with officials from each NFL team, though Senior Bowl executive director Jim Nagy assured everyone that this was a special circumstance allotted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year’s top players include Heisman finalist and Crimson Tide quarterback, Mac Jones his teammate, tailback Najee Harris, North Carolina linebacker Chazz Surratt and Wake Forest defensive lineman Carlos Basham Jr.. Florida quarterback Kyle Trask, who was also a Heisman finalist, had to sit out the game due to an ankle injury.

“This is a great opportunity for us to see the players live, up close, meet with them, talk to them,” coach Brian Flores of the Miami Dolphins told the AP. “Get some face time with them. Not on the iPhone but actual face time, literal face time, and get to know them as people, as players, things that make them tick. And we get to coach also. That’s always fun.”

