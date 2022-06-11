How to Watch the 2022 Belmont Stakes Live for Free Without Cable

The Belmont Stakes is the third and final major horse race of the season, and all eyes will be on Belmont Park in Elmore, N.Y. on Saturday, June 11. While we won’t have a Triple Crown winner this year, we’ll still get to see Kentucky Derby winner Lucky Strike and the other top thoroughbreds in the world duke it out on NBC this starting at 5 p.m. ET. Catch all of the action with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

When: Saturday, June 11 at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday, June 11 at 5 p.m. ET TV: NBC

NBC Streaming:

You can also watch all the action on Peacock or by using your TV Anywhere credentials in the NBC Sports app.

About the Belmont Stakes

Rich Strike headlines the field in his first race since becoming the second-biggest longshot to win the “Run for the Roses” earlier this spring. A pair of Todd Pletcher-trained horses — Kentucky Derby fifth-place finisher and Wood Memorial (G2) winner Mo Donegal, and Kentucky Oaks runner-up Nest — as well as Preakness Stakes third-place finisher Creative Minister and Peter Pan Stakes (G3) winner We the People are also expected to highlight the field of eight horses. The Belmont Stakes is referred to as the “Test of the Champion” for its 1.5-mile distance, the longest of the three Triple Crown races.

Three races in the “Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series – Win and You’re In,” including the Jaipur Stakes, the Hill ‘n’ Dale Metropolitan Handicap, and the Ogden Phipps, will also be featured this Saturday on CNBC and Peacock.

