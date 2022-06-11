 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
Peacock NBC

How to Watch the 2022 Belmont Stakes Live For Free Without Cable

Jeff Kotuby

The Belmont Stakes is the third and final major horse race of the season, and all eyes will be on Belmont Park in Elmore, N.Y. on Saturday, June 11. While we won’t have a Triple Crown winner this year, we’ll still get to see Kentucky Derby winner Lucky Strike and the other top thoroughbreds in the world duke it out on NBC this starting at 5 p.m. ET. Catch all of the action with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch the 2022 Belmont Stakes Live for Free Without Cable

You can also watch all the action on Peacock or by using your TV Anywhere credentials in the NBC Sports app.

About the Belmont Stakes

Rich Strike headlines the field in his first race since becoming the second-biggest longshot to win the “Run for the Roses” earlier this spring. A pair of Todd Pletcher-trained horses — Kentucky Derby fifth-place finisher and Wood Memorial (G2) winner Mo Donegal, and Kentucky Oaks runner-up Nest — as well as Preakness Stakes third-place finisher Creative Minister and Peter Pan Stakes (G3) winner We the People are also expected to highlight the field of eight horses. The Belmont Stakes is referred to as the “Test of the Champion” for its 1.5-mile distance, the longest of the three Triple Crown races.

Three races in the “Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series – Win and You’re In,” including the Jaipur Stakes, the Hill ‘n’ Dale Metropolitan Handicap, and the Ogden Phipps, will also be featured this Saturday on CNBC and Peacock.

How to Stream the 2022 Belmont Stakes for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the 2022 Belmont Stakes live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial$10 OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
NBC--

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC + 34 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC + 27 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: NBC + 24 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC + 32 Top Cable Channels

2022 Belmont Stakes: Expert Picks, Odds to Win, and Predictions | CBS Sports HQ

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.