 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
BET BET Awards

How to Watch the 2022 BET Awards Live for Free on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and Mobile

Aubrey Chorpenning

The 2022 BET Awards are right around the corner, and there’s a star-studded lineup set to feature live from Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Academy Award-nominated and Golden Globe-winning actor, writer, director, producer, and philanthropist Taraji P. Henson will host the night dedicated to the best in Black entertainment. The awards show begins at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday, June 26. You can watch the 2022 BET Awards live for free without cable on BET with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch the 2022 BET Awards

About the 2022 BET Awards

The BET Awards show is a special night focused on celebrating the biggest names in culture. Some of your favorite musicians, actors, athletes, and others will be recognized during the exciting event. Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award, while Kenyan mental health advocate Sitawa Wafula takes home the Global Good Award.

Doja Cat is at the top of the list of nominees and has received six nominations with Ari Lennox and Drake close behind with four nods each. The following have three nominations each:

  • Baby Keem
  • Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak)
  • Chlöe, Future
  • H.E.R.
  • Jazmine Sullivan
  • Kanye West
  • Kendrick Lamar
  • Lil Baby
  • Mary J. Blige
  • Tems

You can find the full list of nominees here.

Some of the performers taking the stage throughout the evening include:

  • Babyface
  • Chance The Rapper
  • Chlöe
  • Doechii
  • Ella Mai
  • Fireboy DML
  • GIVĒON
  • GoGo Morrow
  • Jack Harlow
  • Joey Bada$$
  • Maverick City Music x Kirk Franklin
  • Latto
  • Lizzo
  • Muni Long
  • OGI
  • Roddy Ricch

How to Stream the 2022 BET Awards for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. All of these providers allow you to watch the 2022 BET Awards on BET using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, Philo, and YouTube TV.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
BET^
$6

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: BET + 33 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: BET + 26 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: BET + 23 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: BET + 31 Top Cable Channels

Philo

Price: $25
Includes: BET + 17 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: BET + 31 Top Cable Channels

Watch a Preview of the 2022 BET Awards:

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.