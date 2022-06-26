How to Watch the 2022 BET Awards Live for Free on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and Mobile
The 2022 BET Awards are right around the corner, and there’s a star-studded lineup set to feature live from Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Academy Award-nominated and Golden Globe-winning actor, writer, director, producer, and philanthropist Taraji P. Henson will host the night dedicated to the best in Black entertainment. The awards show begins at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday, June 26. You can watch the 2022 BET Awards live for free without cable on BET with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.
How to Watch the 2022 BET Awards
- When: Sunday, June 26 at 8 p.m. ET/PT
- TV: BET
- Stream: Watch with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.
About the 2022 BET Awards
The BET Awards show is a special night focused on celebrating the biggest names in culture. Some of your favorite musicians, actors, athletes, and others will be recognized during the exciting event. Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award, while Kenyan mental health advocate Sitawa Wafula takes home the Global Good Award.
Doja Cat is at the top of the list of nominees and has received six nominations with Ari Lennox and Drake close behind with four nods each. The following have three nominations each:
- Baby Keem
- Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak)
- Chlöe, Future
- H.E.R.
- Jazmine Sullivan
- Kanye West
- Kendrick Lamar
- Lil Baby
- Mary J. Blige
- Tems
You can find the full list of nominees here.
Some of the performers taking the stage throughout the evening include:
- Babyface
- Chance The Rapper
- Chlöe
- Doechii
- Ella Mai
- Fireboy DML
- GIVĒON
- GoGo Morrow
- Jack Harlow
- Joey Bada$$
- Maverick City Music x Kirk Franklin
- Latto
- Lizzo
- Muni Long
- OGI
- Roddy Ricch
How to Stream the 2022 BET Awards for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android
There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. All of these providers allow you to watch the 2022 BET Awards on BET using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, Philo, and YouTube TV.
|DTV STREAM
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|50% OFF
|Sign Up
|$69.99
|$69.99
|$69.99
|$25
|$35
|$35
|$64.99
|BET
|•
|•
|•
|•
|^
$6
|•
|•