How to Watch the 2022 BET Awards Live for Free on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and Mobile

The 2022 BET Awards are right around the corner, and there’s a star-studded lineup set to feature live from Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Academy Award-nominated and Golden Globe-winning actor, writer, director, producer, and philanthropist Taraji P. Henson will host the night dedicated to the best in Black entertainment. The awards show begins at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday, June 26. You can watch the 2022 BET Awards live for free without cable on BET with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch the 2022 BET Awards

When: Sunday, June 26 at 8 p.m. ET/PT

Sunday, June 26 at 8 p.m. ET/PT TV: BET

About the 2022 BET Awards

The BET Awards show is a special night focused on celebrating the biggest names in culture. Some of your favorite musicians, actors, athletes, and others will be recognized during the exciting event. Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award, while Kenyan mental health advocate Sitawa Wafula takes home the Global Good Award.

Doja Cat is at the top of the list of nominees and has received six nominations with Ari Lennox and Drake close behind with four nods each. The following have three nominations each:

Baby Keem

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak)

Chlöe, Future

H.E.R.

Jazmine Sullivan Kanye West

Kendrick Lamar

Lil Baby

Mary J. Blige

Tems

You can find the full list of nominees here.

Some of the performers taking the stage throughout the evening include:

Babyface

Chance The Rapper

Chlöe

Doechii

Ella Mai

Fireboy DML

GIVĒON

GoGo Morrow Jack Harlow

Joey Bada$$

Maverick City Music x Kirk Franklin

Latto

Lizzo

Muni Long

OGI

Roddy Ricch

