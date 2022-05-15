How to Watch the 2022 Billboard Music Awards Live For Free Without Cable
Get ready for an evening filled with the past year’s hottest artists and music. Some of the biggest names in music will be celebrated at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards on Sunday, May 15. The awards show, hosted by Sean “Diddy” Combs, will be broadcast live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. It all begins at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT. You can watch the awards show live with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.
How to Watch the 2022 Billboard Music Awards
- When: Sunday, May 15 at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT
- TV: NBC
About the 2022 Billboard Music Awards
The performers with the most nominations include The Weeknd, Doja Cat, Justin Bieber, and Olivia Rodrigo. Mary J. Blige will receive the Billboard Icon Award and take the stage for a special performance. This year’s Billboard Music Awards Changemaker award will go to 14-year-old Mari Copeny, also known as Little Miss Flint.
Viewers can also enjoy performances from the following artists:
- Morgan Wallen
- Elle King
- Miranda Lambert
- Silk Sonic
- Travis Scott
- Ed Sheeran
- Florence + The Machine
- Megan Thee Stallion
- Latto
- Rauw Alejandro
- Becky G
- Maxwell
- Burna Boy
Note that the Red Hot Chili Peppers were originally set to perform as well but have been replaced with Dan + Shay and Machine Gun Kelly.
How to Stream the 2022 Billboard Music Awards for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS and Android
There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the 2022 Billboard Music Awards live on NBC using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast and Web.
