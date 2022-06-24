 Skip to Content
How to Watch the 2022 Daytime Emmy Awards Live For Free Without Cable

Aubrey Chorpenning

After the pandemic altered the past three Daytime Emmy Awards ceremonies, the 49th annual ceremony will finally return to a packed theater. Awards for select genres were presented during the Creative Arts and Lifestyle Daytime Emmys on June 18. The Daytime Emmy Awards broadcast live from the Pasadena Civic Center on Friday, June 24 from 9:00-11:00 p.m. ET/PT. You can watch the show on CBS for free without cable with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch the 2022 Daytime Emmy Awards

The awards show will also be available to stream live and on-demand on Paramount+.

About the 2022 Daytime Emmy Awards

During this live event, awards will be presented for the top daytime dramas, talk shows, instructional programming, hosting, and legal and courtroom programs. For the first time since 2014, there’s a new contender in the drama category. “Days of Our Lives” spinoff “Beyond Salem” is up against “General Hospital,” “The Young and the Restless,” “The Bold and the Beautiful” and “Days of Our Lives.”

Additionally, Beyoncé has received her first nomination for Outstanding Original Song for “Talks With Mama Tina.”

Anchors Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner from “Entertainment Tonight” will host the event, which is produced by the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. You can find a complete list of nominees here.

How to Stream the 2022 Daytime Emmy Awards for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Four of these providers allow you to watch the 2022 Daytime Emmy Awards on CBS using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, Paramount Plus, and YouTube TV.

Watch the Daytime Emmy Awards Nomination Announcements:

