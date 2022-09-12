How to Watch the 2022 Emmy Awards Live Online Without Cable

Get your best tuxedo or dress to the cleaners, and dust off your nicest pair of shoes, because it’s time to walk the red carpet! The 74th annual Emmy Awards are coming to NBC on Monday, Sept. 12. Hosted by “Saturday Night Live” alumni Kenan Thompson, the ceremony will celebrate the best in prime time television from June 1, 2021 through May 31, 2022. Some of the biggest names in Hollywood are up for awards, including Steve Martin, Donald Glover, Laura Linney, Zendaya, Amanda Seyfried, and Colin Firth. If you’re a cord cutter and don’t want to miss any of the glitz and glamor, you can watch with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch The 2022 Emmy Awards

When: Monday, Sept. 12 at 8 p.m. ET

Monday, Sept. 12 at 8 p.m. ET TV: NBC

NBC Stream: Watch with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM

The TV awards ceremony will also be available to stream on Peacock.

About The 2022 Emmy Awards

The Emmy Awards are presented every year by the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences representing the very highest level of achievement in prime-time television. This year, the Emmys have shifted formats somewhat as compared to years past. There will still be separate ceremonies for primetime and daytime Emmys, but the scope of the ceremonies will focus less on strict time of day of the broadcast for shows, and more on thematic and stylistic elements of the shows themselves.

This year’s Emmys ceremony highlights the success of streaming services in the television market. Every award category features several shows that are exclusively available via streaming. Some categories are made up entirely of streaming shows or performers from streaming series.

This is the first year that the Emmy Awards will be streamed live on Peacock simultaneously with the linear TV broadcast.

Can You Stream The 2022 Emmy Awards For Free?

Yes! If you’re not a DIRECTV Stream customer already. DIRECTV Stream offers new subscribers a five-day free trial to its services, so if you don’t have access to a TV with an antenna, you can still tune in free. Peacock Premium also offers a seven-day free trial, so there are multiple ways to enjoy the 2022 Emmys for free on NBC.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream The 2022 Emmy Awards on DIRECTV Stream?

DIRECTV Stream is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

