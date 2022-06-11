How to Watch the 2022 F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix Live For Free Without Cable
The next stop on the F1 world tour takes the racers to Azerbaijan and the Baku City Circuit. At just over 6 km long, this racetrack is home to a number of twists, turns, and turbulence that only F1 can offer. You can watch the 2022 F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix this Sunday, June 12 starting at 7 a.m. ET on ESPN with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.
- When: Sunday, June 12 at 7 a.m. ET
- TV: ESPN
- Streaming: Watch with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.
2022 F1 Race Results
|GRAND PRIX
|DATE
|WINNER
|CAR
|LAPS
|TIME
|Bahrain
|20 Mar 2022
|Charles Leclerc
|FERRARI
|57
|1:37:33.584
|Saudi Arabia
|27 Mar 2022
|Max Verstappen
|RED BULL RACING RBPT
|50
|1:24:19.293
|Australia
|10 Apr 2022
|Charles Leclerc
|FERRARI
|58
|1:27:46.548
|Emilia Romagna
|24 Apr 2022
|Max Verstappen
|RED BULL RACING RBPT
|63
|1:32:07.986
|Miami
|08 May 2022
|Max Verstappen
|RED BULL RACING RBPT
|57
|1:34:24.258
|Spain
|22 May 2022
|Max Verstappen
|RED BULL RACING RBPT
|66
|1:37:20.475
|Monaco
|29 May 2022
|Sergio Perez
|RED BULL RACING RBPT
|64
|1:56:30.265
2022 F1 Driver Standings
|POS
|DRIVER
|NATIONALITY
|CAR
|PTS
|1
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|RED BULL RACING RBPT
|125
|2
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|FERRARI
|116
|3
|Sergio Perez
|MEX
|RED BULL RACING RBPT
|110
|4
|George Russell
|GBR
|MERCEDES
|84
|5
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|FERRARI
|83
|6
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|MERCEDES
|50
|7
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|MCLAREN MERCEDES
|48
|8
|Valtteri Bottas
|FIN
|ALFA ROMEO FERRARI
|40
|9
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|ALPINE RENAULT
|30
|10
|Kevin Magnussen
|DEN
|HAAS FERRARI
|15
|11
|Daniel Ricciardo
|AUS
|MCLAREN MERCEDES
|11
|12
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|ALPHATAURI RBPT
|11
|13
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|ALPINE RENAULT
|10
|14
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|ALPHATAURI RBPT
|6
|15
|Sebastian Vettel
|GER
|ASTON MARTIN ARAMCO MERCEDES
|5
|16
|Alexander Albon
|THA
|WILLIAMS MERCEDES
|3
|17
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|ASTON MARTIN ARAMCO MERCEDES
|2
|18
|Zhou Guanyu
|CHN
|ALFA ROMEO FERRARI
|1
|19
|Mick Schumacher
|GER
|HAAS FERRARI
|0
|20
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|ASTON MARTIN ARAMCO MERCEDES
|0
2022 F1 Manufacturer Standings
|POS
|TEAM
|PTS
|1
|RED BULL RACING RBPT
|235
|2
|FERRARI
|199
|3
|MERCEDES
|134
|4
|MCLAREN MERCEDES
|59
|5
|ALFA ROMEO FERRARI
|41
|6
|ALPINE RENAULT
|40
|7
|ALPHATAURI RBPT
|17
|8
|HAAS FERRARI
|15
|9
|ASTON MARTIN ARAMCO MERCEDES
|7
|10
|WILLIAMS MERCEDES
|3
