How to Watch the 2022 F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix Live For Free Without Cable

Jeff Kotuby

The next stop on the F1 world tour takes the racers to Azerbaijan and the Baku City Circuit. At just over 6 km long, this racetrack is home to a number of twists, turns, and turbulence that only F1 can offer. You can watch the 2022 F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix this Sunday, June 12 starting at 7 a.m. ET on ESPN with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

2022 F1 Race Results

GRAND PRIX DATE WINNER CAR LAPS TIME
Bahrain 20 Mar 2022 Charles Leclerc FERRARI 57 1:37:33.584
Saudi Arabia 27 Mar 2022 Max Verstappen RED BULL RACING RBPT 50 1:24:19.293
Australia 10 Apr 2022 Charles Leclerc FERRARI 58 1:27:46.548
Emilia Romagna 24 Apr 2022 Max Verstappen RED BULL RACING RBPT 63 1:32:07.986
Miami 08 May 2022 Max Verstappen RED BULL RACING RBPT 57 1:34:24.258
Spain 22 May 2022 Max Verstappen RED BULL RACING RBPT 66 1:37:20.475
Monaco 29 May 2022 Sergio Perez RED BULL RACING RBPT 64 1:56:30.265

2022 F1 Driver Standings

POS DRIVER NATIONALITY CAR PTS
1 Max Verstappen NED RED BULL RACING RBPT 125
2 Charles Leclerc MON FERRARI 116
3 Sergio Perez MEX RED BULL RACING RBPT 110
4 George Russell GBR MERCEDES 84
5 Carlos Sainz ESP FERRARI 83
6 Lewis Hamilton GBR MERCEDES 50
7 Lando Norris GBR MCLAREN MERCEDES 48
8 Valtteri Bottas FIN ALFA ROMEO FERRARI 40
9 Esteban Ocon FRA ALPINE RENAULT 30
10 Kevin Magnussen DEN HAAS FERRARI 15
11 Daniel Ricciardo AUS MCLAREN MERCEDES 11
12 Yuki Tsunoda JPN ALPHATAURI RBPT 11
13 Fernando Alonso ESP ALPINE RENAULT 10
14 Pierre Gasly FRA ALPHATAURI RBPT 6
15 Sebastian Vettel GER ASTON MARTIN ARAMCO MERCEDES 5
16 Alexander Albon THA WILLIAMS MERCEDES 3
17 Lance Stroll CAN ASTON MARTIN ARAMCO MERCEDES 2
18 Zhou Guanyu CHN ALFA ROMEO FERRARI 1
19 Mick Schumacher GER HAAS FERRARI 0
20 Nico Hulkenberg GER ASTON MARTIN ARAMCO MERCEDES 0

2022 F1 Manufacturer Standings

POS TEAM PTS
1 RED BULL RACING RBPT 235
2 FERRARI 199
3 MERCEDES 134
4 MCLAREN MERCEDES 59
5 ALFA ROMEO FERRARI 41
6 ALPINE RENAULT 40
7 ALPHATAURI RBPT 17
8 HAAS FERRARI 15
9 ASTON MARTIN ARAMCO MERCEDES 7
10 WILLIAMS MERCEDES 3
DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial$10 OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
ESPN--

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN + 33 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN + 26 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: ESPN + 15 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN + 31 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPN + 31 Top Cable Channels

Top 5 Dramatic Moments | Azerbaijan Grand Prix

