How to Watch the 2022 F1 Dutch Grand Prix Live for Free Without Cable

Jeff Kotuby

Max Verstappen is in a prime position to win yet another Formula 1. Thanks to an impressive showing on the practice track, Verstappen is primed to be a major contender at this weekend’s Belgian Grand Prix. Verstappen has won the last three F1 races and looks to make it four in a row on Sunday on ESPN. Will anyone be able to stop Max’s four-peat? Find out on Sunday, Sept. 4 at 9 a.m. ET with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

About the 2022 F1 Dutch Gran Prix

Verstappen enters as the winner of the last three races and nine overall. With a win in the Netherlands, he may have pundits thinking about placing him into Schumacher territory. Verstappen is currently -265 to win according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

2022 F1 Race Results

GRAND PRIX DATE WINNER CAR LAPS TIME
Bahrain 20 Mar 2022 Charles Leclerc FERRARI 57 1:37:33.584
Saudi Arabia 27 Mar 2022 Max Verstappen RED BULL RACING RBPT 50 1:24:19.293
Australia 10 Apr 2022 Charles Leclerc FERRARI 58 1:27:46.548
Emilia Romagna 24 Apr 2022 Max Verstappen RED BULL RACING RBPT 63 1:32:07.986
Miami 08 May 2022 Max Verstappen RED BULL RACING RBPT 57 1:34:24.258
Spain 22 May 2022 Max Verstappen RED BULL RACING RBPT 66 1:37:20.475
Monaco 29 May 2022 Sergio Perez RED BULL RACING RBPT 64 1:56:30.265
Azerbaijan 12 Jun 2022 Max Verstappen RED BULL RACING RBPT 51 1:34:05.941
Canada 19 Jun 2022 Max Verstappen RED BULL RACING RBPT 70 1:36:21.757
Great Britain 03 Jul 2022 Carlos Sainz FERRARI 52 2:17:50.311
Austria 10 Jul 2022 Charles Leclerc FERRARI 71 1:24:24.312
France 24 Jul 2022 Max Verstappen RED BULL RACING RBPT 53 1:30:02.112
Hungary 31 Jul 2022 Max Verstappen RED BULL RACING RBPT 70 1:39:35.912
Belgium 28 Aug 2022 Max Verstappen RED BULL RACING RBPT 44 1:25:52.894

2022 Driver Standings

POS DRIVER NATIONALITY CAR PTS
1 Max Verstappen NED RED BULL RACING RBPT 284
2 Sergio Perez MEX RED BULL RACING RBPT 191
3 Charles Leclerc MON FERRARI 186
4 Carlos Sainz ESP FERRARI 171
5 George Russell GBR MERCEDES 170
6 Lewis Hamilton GBR MERCEDES 146
7 Lando Norris GBR MCLAREN MERCEDES 76
8 Esteban Ocon FRA ALPINE RENAULT 64
9 Fernando Alonso ESP ALPINE RENAULT 51
10 Valtteri Bottas FIN ALFA ROMEO FERRARI 46
11 Kevin Magnussen DEN HAAS FERRARI 22
12 Sebastian Vettel GER ASTON MARTIN ARAMCO MERCEDES 20
13 Daniel Ricciardo AUS MCLAREN MERCEDES 19
14 Pierre Gasly FRA ALPHATAURI RBPT 18
15 Mick Schumacher GER HAAS FERRARI 12
16 Yuki Tsunoda JPN ALPHATAURI RBPT 11
17 Zhou Guanyu CHN ALFA ROMEO FERRARI 5
18 Alexander Albon THA WILLIAMS MERCEDES 4
19 Lance Stroll CAN ASTON MARTIN ARAMCO MERCEDES 4
20 Nicholas Latifi CAN WILLIAMS MERCEDES 0

2022 Constructor Standings

POS TEAM PTS
1 RED BULL RACING RBPT 475
2 FERRARI 357
3 MERCEDES 316
4 ALPINE RENAULT 115
5 MCLAREN MERCEDES 95
6 ALFA ROMEO FERRARI 51
7 HAAS FERRARI 34
8 ALPHATAURI RBPT 29
9 ASTON MARTIN ARAMCO MERCEDES 24
10 WILLIAMS MERCEDES 4

How to Stream the 2022 F1 Dutch Gran Prix for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the 2022 F1 Dutch Gran Prix live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN + 33 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN + 26 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: ESPN + 15 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN + 31 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPN + 31 Top Cable Channels

