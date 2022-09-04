How to Watch the 2022 F1 Dutch Grand Prix Live for Free Without Cable
Max Verstappen is in a prime position to win yet another Formula 1. Thanks to an impressive showing on the practice track, Verstappen is primed to be a major contender at this weekend’s Belgian Grand Prix. Verstappen has won the last three F1 races and looks to make it four in a row on Sunday on ESPN. Will anyone be able to stop Max’s four-peat? Find out on Sunday, Sept. 4 at 9 a.m. ET with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.
How to Watch the 2022 F1 Dutch Gran Prix Live for Free Without Cable
- When: Sunday, Sept. 4 at 9 a.m. ET
- TV: ESPN
- Streaming: Watch with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM
About the 2022 F1 Dutch Gran Prix
Verstappen enters as the winner of the last three races and nine overall. With a win in the Netherlands, he may have pundits thinking about placing him into Schumacher territory. Verstappen is currently -265 to win according to DraftKings Sportsbook.
2022 F1 Race Results
|GRAND PRIX
|DATE
|WINNER
|CAR
|LAPS
|TIME
|Bahrain
|20 Mar 2022
|Charles Leclerc
|FERRARI
|57
|1:37:33.584
|Saudi Arabia
|27 Mar 2022
|Max Verstappen
|RED BULL RACING RBPT
|50
|1:24:19.293
|Australia
|10 Apr 2022
|Charles Leclerc
|FERRARI
|58
|1:27:46.548
|Emilia Romagna
|24 Apr 2022
|Max Verstappen
|RED BULL RACING RBPT
|63
|1:32:07.986
|Miami
|08 May 2022
|Max Verstappen
|RED BULL RACING RBPT
|57
|1:34:24.258
|Spain
|22 May 2022
|Max Verstappen
|RED BULL RACING RBPT
|66
|1:37:20.475
|Monaco
|29 May 2022
|Sergio Perez
|RED BULL RACING RBPT
|64
|1:56:30.265
|Azerbaijan
|12 Jun 2022
|Max Verstappen
|RED BULL RACING RBPT
|51
|1:34:05.941
|Canada
|19 Jun 2022
|Max Verstappen
|RED BULL RACING RBPT
|70
|1:36:21.757
|Great Britain
|03 Jul 2022
|Carlos Sainz
|FERRARI
|52
|2:17:50.311
|Austria
|10 Jul 2022
|Charles Leclerc
|FERRARI
|71
|1:24:24.312
|France
|24 Jul 2022
|Max Verstappen
|RED BULL RACING RBPT
|53
|1:30:02.112
|Hungary
|31 Jul 2022
|Max Verstappen
|RED BULL RACING RBPT
|70
|1:39:35.912
|Belgium
|28 Aug 2022
|Max Verstappen
|RED BULL RACING RBPT
|44
|1:25:52.894
2022 Driver Standings
|POS
|DRIVER
|NATIONALITY
|CAR
|PTS
|1
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|RED BULL RACING RBPT
|284
|2
|Sergio Perez
|MEX
|RED BULL RACING RBPT
|191
|3
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|FERRARI
|186
|4
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|FERRARI
|171
|5
|George Russell
|GBR
|MERCEDES
|170
|6
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|MERCEDES
|146
|7
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|MCLAREN MERCEDES
|76
|8
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|ALPINE RENAULT
|64
|9
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|ALPINE RENAULT
|51
|10
|Valtteri Bottas
|FIN
|ALFA ROMEO FERRARI
|46
|11
|Kevin Magnussen
|DEN
|HAAS FERRARI
|22
|12
|Sebastian Vettel
|GER
|ASTON MARTIN ARAMCO MERCEDES
|20
|13
|Daniel Ricciardo
|AUS
|MCLAREN MERCEDES
|19
|14
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|ALPHATAURI RBPT
|18
|15
|Mick Schumacher
|GER
|HAAS FERRARI
|12
|16
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|ALPHATAURI RBPT
|11
|17
|Zhou Guanyu
|CHN
|ALFA ROMEO FERRARI
|5
|18
|Alexander Albon
|THA
|WILLIAMS MERCEDES
|4
|19
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|ASTON MARTIN ARAMCO MERCEDES
|4
|20
|Nicholas Latifi
|CAN
|WILLIAMS MERCEDES
|0
2022 Constructor Standings
|POS
|TEAM
|PTS
|1
|RED BULL RACING RBPT
|475
|2
|FERRARI
|357
|3
|MERCEDES
|316
|4
|ALPINE RENAULT
|115
|5
|MCLAREN MERCEDES
|95
|6
|ALFA ROMEO FERRARI
|51
|7
|HAAS FERRARI
|34
|8
|ALPHATAURI RBPT
|29
|9
|ASTON MARTIN ARAMCO MERCEDES
|24
|10
|WILLIAMS MERCEDES
|4
How to Stream the 2022 F1 Dutch Gran Prix for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android
There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the 2022 F1 Dutch Gran Prix live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.
|DTV STREAM
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|50% OFF
|Sign Up
|$69.99
|$69.99
|$69.99
|$25
|$35
|$35
|$64.99
|ESPN
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|-
|•